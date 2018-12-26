The Charlotte Lady Tarpons soccer team are maintaining a positive attitude, staying hungry and are eager to learn more about the sport.
Earlier in the season, the Lady Tarpons were mercy ruled by the North Port Lady Bobcats 9-1. However, in their next meeting, it was a far different story. The Lady Tarpons would strike first, eventually losing 4-2, but demonstrating an amelioration from their initial contest.
"We were able to hold them to an honest 4-2 score, so we're continuing to improve," said Amanda Carr, Charlotte girls soccer coach. "It's something that I'm continuing to tell our girls, 'we don't have to be the same team that finishes as the team that started.'"
A 1-0 victory early in the season against rival Port Charlotte provided the Lady Tarpons with greater self-assurance and assertiveness.
"Losing two seniors that we had last year, Brooke (Lowery) and Caitlyn (Lowery) specifically, I know we were worried going into the season," said Carr. "I think that win really boosted their confidence."
The Lady Tarpons and Lady Pirates were scheduled to meet again on Dec. 21, but the contest was canceled because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 10
"I was looking forward to playing Port Charlotte because it was going to be a big rival game Friday night, exams were done and a lot of our alumni that I've coached are in town," said Carr. "They were going to come out and watch that game and support it. We were really upset that weather caused us to reschedule...and hopefully our girls will stay in shape over the holiday break and kind of come out hungry for more."
The break couldn't have come at a better time in the season, allowing for the players to have a brief respite from minor nagging injuries and a demanding schedule that sees them play two games a week and participate in practice.
"Moving forward, we're just going to be pushing for speed no. 1, no. 2 is holding shape in the back and no. 3 is something we're really going to push for at the end of the season, something we haven't seen very much, finishing and scoring more goals," said Carr.
Several players have emerged asserting themselves and taking more responsibility.
"It's pretty unique to see people who are put into leadership roles by force of nature, meaning that they're now seniors," said Carr. "They're the ones that people are looking toward as role models and to lead by example. I've asked that of them too."
Two seniors are flourishing on the pitch, demonstrating to the underclassmen that they have to give it their all when they're out on the field. Cely Zervos and Micah Epling have assumed those leadership roles.
"There are a lot of impact players that are underclassmen, and when I say underclassmen, true freshmen that are out there, Maddie Reich, Alyssa Gilliard and Kalli Pho," said Carr. "Those three freshman are huge impact players because they play from start to end all the time. That's big for three freshmen to be on the field like that."
The lone sophomore on the varsity team is Kasyn Carlton, who's working her way into the starting mix, said Carr. "It's tough because she's in a position where there are two seniors who are very dominant. Kasyn had to work hard in the center-mid area."
Junior Eva Le has established herself as a leader in the back and Isabel Vickery as a defender has demonstrated her influence.
Alyssa Colaluca has blossomed into a dangerous player this season, said Carr.
"And we had to kind of have a talk with her," said Carr. "'You're super fast, but in the games we'd like to see you go as fast as you go in practice.' I think it was kind of pushing her out of that comfort zone. The more we pushed her, the more we encouraged her and gave her that confidence, she started to find it as well. She really changes into more of a dominant player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.