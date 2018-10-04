PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High School volleyball coach Michelle Dill loves the opportunity to get all her players in the game, and during Thursday’s District 7A-10 finale against Cape Coral, she got to see them not only play, but thrive.
The Tarpons saw everyone make contributions in a 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-11) victory over Cape Coral that amounted to a squash match, but as it was also a district match it was important nonetheless.
Charlotte (15-4, 5-1) sewed up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district tournament starting a week from Monday, when it will host Island Coast.
“I told the girls to focus on us and work on our serve. The girls played like they should have and those who played more than usual did so as well,” Dill said.
Charlotte’s serve looked fine as it delivered 17 aces including seven in the first set. After using her starters in a first set blowout, Dill used mainly her bench the rest of the match, brining in her starters only occasionally.
This gave players like Kerstyn Shaw a chance to shine, who had four aces in two long runs that she served in the second and third sets.
Kelsey Nolan, a starter, also had one of her better games, with four aces and 13 assists.
Skylar Gribben said the focus was there even with one of the district’s weaker teams in their gym.
“We came in and did what we needed to do. We get the job done and try not to mess around,” Gribben said. “Everyone on this team is an equal. We compete against each other every day at practice.”
Dill said it was a good game leading into the Gene Gorman tournament, which Charlotte will host this weekend and play no less than four matches, the first of which at 9 a.m.
Shelby Beisner led with eight kills, while Eva Le had eight digs and three aces, all in the first set.
For Cape Coral, (6-13, 1-5) it tried to make a go of things, even putting together a couple short runs in the final two sets.
But despite all of coach Cody Dunn’s encouragement, the Seahawks were unable to handle Charlotte’s serve very well. Despite that, Dunn said he enjoyed playing these type of teams.
“I love playing Charlotte it really gives us an idea of what it’s like to play a fast team,” Dunn said.
Gabby Mora had six digs while Tai Gibson had three blocks for Cape Coral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.