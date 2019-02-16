Heading into this week’s Class 8A-District 11 boys basketball semifinal, the Venice Indians installed a new defensive game plan to slow down a hot-shooting Lakewood Ranch squad.
That plan worked for the first half.
Unfortunately for the Indians, the Mustangs had the hot hand in the third quarter. Lakewood Ranch hit five 3-pointers as part of a 25-point period and went on end Venice’s season with a 66-46 win at Lakewood Ranch High School.
The Indians held Lakewood Ranch in check early, limiting the Mustangs to just three field goals in the opening eight minutes. Venice struggled on the other side of the floor, netting a single layup by Indian senior Chason Rockymore as its only scoring from the floor during the first stanza.
“You have to make the shots you’re supposed to make against Lakewood Ranch,” Venice head coach John Flynn said. “We missed a couple of easy shots that would have kept that momentum going.”
Adam Gebel ended the field goal drought for the Indians with a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the second quarter. While Venice continued to limit the scoring opportunities for the Mustangs, a 3-pointer by senior Nick Giacolone and buckets by Rockymore and Spencer Green cut the lead back to eight.
Lakewood Ranch’s Christian Perez hit a shot just just before the buzzer to put Lakewood Ranch up 26-16 at the break – giving Venice hope heading into the locker room.
“I’ll take a 10-point deficit against a team like that at the half any day,” Flynn said. “I told the kids earlier this week that if we were within striking distance at halftime, we’d be fine.”
Moments after Gebel’s second 3-pointer of the game cut the lead to seven, Lantz Barton hit back-to-back threes for the Mustangs. Keon Buckley also got hot in a hurry and scored nine of his game-high 19 points during a 20-8 Lakewood Ranch run.
Venice also got threes from Brett Keyso and Connor Flynn in the third quarter, only to see Lakewood Ranch counter with more threes from Perez and Barton. Venice would get no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
Keyso led Venice with 12 points, followed by Gebel with nine points and Giacolone with eight in their final game. Rockymore was held to six points.
“My kids played as good as they could play,” Flynn said. “They played their hearts out and my seniors played great. It’s sad, and it’s a little tough because it’s their last game. Anytime you come up here to play them it’s a tough deal, but we came ready to play.”
Several of Venice’s younger players finished out the game for the Indians, giving Flynn a glimpse into next season. The Indians will try and improve on this year’s 12-17 mark – one that likely would have been substantially different had the ball bounced in the Indians’ favor in a few games earlier in the season.
“I’ve got a nice group of kids coming back. They’re hard workers and I’m really excited about getting them and getting ready to roll,” Flynn said. “I’m already looking forward to it.”
