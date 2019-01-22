ENGLEWOOD – At first glance, the Manta Rays’ soccer captain is really good.
She flies around the field, racing past defenders and crossing precise passes to set up her teammates in optimal scoring positions.
Then you find out the news only gets better — she’s only a sophomore.
Lauren Ragazzone (pronounced “Rag-uh-ZONE-ey”) is the youngest Lemon Bay captain anyone in the program can remember.
“There was a worry that maybe it would be too much pressure to have to lead older girls and tell them what to do,” Lemon Bay head coach Katie Cooke said. “It took a lot of thinking, because it’s not just about how the girls respond to her but also the kind of pressure it puts on Lauren as a sophomore.”
Lauren lived up to it. She scored a program-high 27 goals, leading the Manta Rays to a 12-5-2 season and a second-place finish in the district.
“The biggest thought for us was the off-the-field pressure that she gets with it,” Lauren’s father Chris Ragazzone said. “She’s a leader on the field, but having to be a leader off the field with upperclassmen was the biggest thing for us.”
Cooke approached Lauren with the opportunity prior to the season, asking her if she would be willing to take on the responsibility of leading players that were older than her.
“She felt like she would be okay and be able to step into that position,” Cooke said. “She did and she’s done a phenomenal job. The girls respond to her very well. I think she’s diplomatic, I think she’s fair.”
Soccer has always been in Ragazzone’s blood. Lauren started playing organized soccer when she was just 4 years old.
“We were always at the fields,” her mother Jennifer said. “Our oldest daughter played so she was always out there with her at practices. From the time she was able to walk, Lauren was playing with a soccer ball.”
Lauren’s older sister Madison is a big reason why she’s been able to make such a large impact on the Lemon Bay program at such a young age. Madison was a team captain last season and has since moved on to study science at the University of Florida. The sisters played one season together on varsity, and Lauren got to see first-hand what kind of leadership her sister provided the program.
“Madison was one of the best captains we’ve ever seen,” said Cooke. “So that was huge shoes for Lauren to fill. Their strengths on the field were completely different but it was fun to see them play together and team up.”
Despite the example set by her older sister, Lauren was still concerned with the responsibility of being a sophomore captain. She knew that several of the older players were expecting to earn the honor of captain after the program lost nearly all of its leadership from the previous year.
“There were some players who thought they might deserve it more than me,” Lauren said. “At first I was worried they wouldn’t accept me or treat me rudely. They didn’t at all. They were very nice to me. I think stepping into that has helped my game. We’re all a family.”
Family – a theme that’s hard to miss when spending time around the Manta Rays soccer program. Cooke’s assistant is her husband, Jason. They’ve employed another couple to coach the junior varsity team – the Ragazzones. Chris and Jennifer, Lauren’s parents, are in charge of developing the younger players that will eventually populate Cooke’s roster.
“It’s just the Lemon Bay way,” Katie Cooke said. “We’re all about family and that’s what we try and instill in our girls. We want them to have a sense of family and a sense of community. All of our staff buys into it and we try and instill it in all of our athletes and it’s a great way to be.”
Cooke has been watching Lauren play since she suited up for her dad’s Englewood Fusion team at 8 and 9-years-old.
“We’ve always known that’s she’s athletic and hard working,” said Cooke. “From an early age, you were able to tell that she was agile and fit.”
Soccer has always bonded the Ragazzone family. Chris and Jennifer, both Lemon Bay graduates, watch every minute of Lauren’s games from the press box. Chris runs the scoreboard and Jennifer does the public address announcing. But as Lauren grows older and begins to play for new coaches, Chris and Jennifer thought it best to keep their distance when it comes to talking about the games.
“For the most part, we try and stay away from it,” Jennifer said. “If she says something, of course we’re going to comment on it. Especially after tough games, we make sure to stay positive. We’ll be honest with her, but only if she asks.”
As Lauren’s soccer career gets more and more serious, she’s begun to fill her life with passions away from the game. She joined the Lemon Bay golf team and track and field team. She participates in all the jumping events for the Manta Rays and helps Coach Darrell Roach’s title-contending golf squad.
But most of Lauren’s friends will tell you that her biggest off-field interest is her pit bull and bullmastiff, Toby.
“Toby and her personalities match almost identically,” Cooke said. “They were like soulmates from the beginning. They’re both very goofy, silly and playful.”
As the Manta Rays prepare for the postseason, Cooke believes her team has a real chance at winning the program’s first district title since 1996. Lauren’s leadership and performance will be a key.
“She’s dynamic,” said Cooke. “She’s grown exponentially and she’s quick on the ball. When Lauren gets the ball at her feet, you know something is going to happen and it gets exciting.”
Cooke has shifted other players around so that Lauren can be most impactful at her attacking midfield position. But this won’t be Lauren’s only chance at a championship. She has two more years left before she heads to college.
But that hasn’t stopped her from making a push to get the attention of college coaches. She’s already attended multiple scouting camps and emailed several coaches. She’s heard back from one coach, and it wasn’t from the local community college.
“I do want to play in college,” Lauren said. “I’ve been in contact with Coach Barnes from the University of Alabama.”
No matter what ultra-successful college program lands Lauren Ragazzone, they may have to make a special arrangement for Toby.
“We can’t take him anywhere because he loves everybody and just wants to lick them all,” said Lauren. “Because he looks like a pit bull, people are scared of him.”
Maybe Toby can be the mascot.
