LEHIGH ACRES — It was a battle of teams that had yet to find the win column.
And the home field advantage proved to be an overriding variable for the Lehigh Lightning Friday in their 35-6 victory against the North Port Bobcats on homecoming night.
The Lightning wasted no time in creating some thunder with Tar’Varish Dawson returning the opening kickoff 94 yards only to have it nullified by a penalty. But the home team showed its poise scoring on their first possession, with running back Richard Young rushing for a 70-yard touchdown, the first time Lehigh’s offense had scored during the 2019 fall season.
However, the freshman wasn’t done as Young broke through a sea of Bobcat defenders, changing gears to leave the North Port defense in his wake early, with the Lightning reaching double digits for the first time this season.
The Lightning were equally as effective in the air with Durand Bundy connecting with sophomore flanker Aiden Gousby in the second quarter to open up a 21-point cushion.
The Bobcats offense showed signs of life with Kevin Riley, Zach Kelly and Ryan Willis providing the better part of the excitement during the first 24 minutes of play, but Lehigh’s smothering defense limited the Bobcats to short yardage gains.
Lehigh continued to make the most of their opportunities, as Bundy and Dawson combined on a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Lightning struck again before the quarter ended, with Tre’Von Dixon recovering a Bobcat fumble and converting into a touchdown.
But the final quarter belonged to North Port’s De’Andre Wilson. The senior demonstrated his elusive running skills, with carries of seven, 33 and six yards, scoring on the game’s final play.
Key Plays: Lehigh’s Richard Young rushes for a 70-yard touchdown during the Lightning’s opening series.
Lehigh’s freshman running back scores on a 52-yard touchdown run.
The Lightning’s Dav’Juan Dezeme interception kills Bobcat’s drive in the first quarter.
Bobcats De’Andre Wilson rushes 33-yard gain.
Wilson’s six-yard run for a touchdown on the final play of the game.
Key Stats: Lehigh’s Richard Young three carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Lehigh’s Tar’Varish Dawson five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Bobcats De”Andre Wilson six carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.
What it Means: The Bobcats return home after three straight road games, but with an 0-6 record and even more poignantly an 0-1 record in the district. They host Bay Shore this Friday, with the objective of recording their first victory.
Quotes: “We have to continue to work harder to get better. They’re a good football team, and we knew coming in, they had played a very tough schedule. They had good athletes on the field. We have to eliminate some of those mental errors that got us in bad positions” said Brian Hatler, North Port football coach.
