PORT CHARLOTTE – Lemon Bay battered softballs around the ballpark Tuesday, beating Port Charlotte 19-1 in what became an outrageous offensive performance.
Everything the Manta Rays (1-0) hit was hard. They finished the game 19-for-28 (.679) at the plate, scoring 19 runs on 19 hits in three innings before the mercy rule was implemented. Seven of their 19 hits went for extra bases and all nine starters scored at least once.
“We do a lot of different things hitting-wise in practice,” Lemon Bay head coach Kim Pinkham said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on our approach at the plate. We’re not guessing, it’s getting up there ready to hit. They’re buying into it and obviously it helps when they see the results like that.”
Coming off of a 13-11 season in 2018, Lemon Bay didn’t know what to expect entering their first game Tuesday, but their offense certainly passed the test with flying colors. In a scoreless game in the top of the first, the Mantas put runners on first and second with one out before Christian Chandler singled up the middle to make it 1-0. The next batter was Destiny Ashcraft, who tripled down the left field line to extend the Lemon Bay lead to 3-0.
Up 4-0 in the second, Bailey Grossenbacher drove home the first run of the inning with a double to the wall in deep center. Leanna Kelly followed by lacing an RBI triple to the opposite field gap to make it 6-0. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Ella Kraszewski drove home two runs with a single to push the Lemon Bay advantage to 9-0.
In the top of the third, the first five Manta Rays all recorded base hits, with Chandler rocking a double and Kraszewski clubbing a triple. However, the highlight of the nine-run rally was Haley Gulsby’s three-run inside-the-park home run.
“It’s nice to have them excited to be here,” Pinkham said. “They’re all still figuring out their roles because half of our team is new this year. They’re a fun group to work with. They practice hard and they are nice to each other.”
The bats weren’t the only impressive part of Lemon Bay’s performance. The Manta Rays ran the bases remarkably aggressive, continually taking the extra base when the opportunities presented themselves. They played flawless defense and got a strong performance in the circle.
“We are not fast, so we have been working a lot on taking the extra base and being more aggressive,” Pinkham said. “Teams aren’t going to give us the extra base, we have to take it. We’ve watched teams take it from us year after year, but we have to be the one to put the foot on the gas and make them throw us out.”
There’s no doubt the Manta Rays will be scoring plenty of runs in 2019, but they will have to rely on a freshman pitcher. Ella Kraszewski started her varsity career well Tuesday, allowing just one run and one hit over three innings. She struck out two and walked just one in a three-inning complete game win.
“She’s very hard working,” said Pinkham. “She’s quiet and works her butt off. She’s got a good basic skill set and she works really well with our pitching coach and other pitching coaches in the community. She’s just a very well-rounded, unassuming kid. She’s not looking for all the glory. She’s ready to grit it out and work hard for us.”
Port Charlotte (1-1), meanwhile, was humbled after a 13-1 win over DeSoto on opening night.
“When they showed up to the field today, I could just tell something was a little off,” Pirates head coach Ryann Baker said. “They normally come in and are focused, but I said before the game that I’m not feeling it right now. It is what it is, it’s one game. We’re just going to take a step forward tomorrow in practice, work on a few things and go into Thursday with a different mindset.”
Both teams will be back at home against local rivals on Thursday, as Lemon Bay hosts Charlotte while Port Charlotte visits North Port.
Lemon Bay 4 6 9 — 19
Pt. Charlotte 0 0 1 — 1
W – Ella Kraszewski (LB), L – Seaaira Yiengst (PC)
Ashcraft (LB): 4-4, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Chandler: 3-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.