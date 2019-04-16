The Lemon Bay High School boys tennis team claimed the District 2A-11 title on Tuesday, nearly sweeping the field. Their only loss came in the top singles bracket. The team finishes were Lemon Bay (20), Southeast (15), Bayshore (3), Booker (1), Lake Placid/DeSoto (0). The girls team finished in third place, missing runner-up by one point. Southeast swept the field with 21 points, Bayshore (9), Lemon Bay (8), Lake Placid (3), Booker/DeSoto (2). Lemon Bay boys will host the regional semifinal on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
