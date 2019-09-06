ENGLEWOOD — The Sarasota Sailors have overwhelmed their opponents the past three weeks.
Sarasota posted authoritative victories against the Bayshore Bruins opening week, 51-0 and last week they dominated the North Port Bobcats, recording a 43-0 win. And Friday night was no different with a 48-9 victory over Lemon Bay.
Veterans Stadium in Englewood was the site of Friday night’s contest, and they engaged the Lemon Bay Manta Rays, who came into the contest 0-2 with consecutive losses to Port Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch.
The Sailors have not only managed to significantly outscore their opponents, but have shut down the opposition as well, not allowing the team they were playing to score in the first nine quarters they’ve played this year.
However, the streak came to an end with 6:05 remaining in the the first half as John Moore kicked a 38-yard field goal for Lemon Bay.
But the first half belonged to the Sailors’ Brian Battie, who rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
The University of South Florida commit scampered for touchdown runs of 59, 42 and 22 yards during the game’s first 24 minutes.
Battie tacked on his fourth touchdown, a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
The Mantas would answer back with Jason Hogan and Henry Schouten connecting on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
However, 14 seconds later KeAndre Collins returned a kickoff 84-yards to seal the victory for the Sailors, making it 34-9.
But the Sailors were far from done at Battie scored his fifth touchdown of the night on a 49-yard run.
A 64-yard rushing touchdown by Sarasota’s Dominic Bennett late in the fourth quarter started the game’s running clock.
Key Plays: Battie 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Battie scores on a pitch out, 42-yard run for touchdown. Battie 59-yard touchdown run. Henry Schouten a 12-yard touchdown reception for Lemon Bay, fourth quarter. Battie 49-yard run for his fifth touchdown of the night, fourth quarter.
Key Stats: Bryan Battie 7 carries for 111 yards in the first quarter. Lemon Bay four first downs in first half and three were as a result of Sarasota penalties in the first half. Manta Rays 25 total yards in the first half. Manta Rays played turnover free football in the first half. Battie 296 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
What the game means: The Manta Rays have fallen to 0-3 and have yet to score in double digits three weeks into the season.
What they said: “We played a pretty good 7A football team,” said Don Southwell, Lemon Bay football coach. “If there’s one thing that never changes with this group. They fight from the start to the finish. We have to play smarter and do things a lot better. I’m walking off the field proud of my team.
