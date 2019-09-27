NAPLES — A fourth quarter comeback came up short as Lemon Bay fell to St. John Neumann, 20-14, in a non-district matchup Friday night.
The injury-riddled Manta Rays scored a touchdown with 6:26 to play to make it a one-score game, then got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but the Celtics defense held on and stopped Lemon Bay to preserve the win.
The beginning of the game was the same old story for Lemon Bay as an apparent first quarter touchdown was nullified by a penalty. Neumann quarterback Mike Joyce then led a long drive that resulted in a field goal for a 3-0 Celtic lead with 51 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Joyce ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Neumann took a 17-0 lead with two minutes to go in the second quarter, but Jason Hogan and Louis Baldor teamed up for a 48-yard TD pass as time expired in the first half to make it 17-7 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Celtics Patrik Hamann added a 36-yard field goal two minutes into the fourth quarter to make it, 20-7. After a Neumann fumble, Lemon Bay got a 6-yard TD run by Baldor that cut the deficit to 20-14 with 6:26 to go. The Mantas defense forced a punt and the offense took over at their own 29 with 2:53 to go. But after completing two short passes to Colby McCauley, Hogan was sacked on third down and was intercepted on fourth down. The Celtics then ran out the clock.
Key Plays: Trailing 20-7 in the fourth quarter, the Mantas recovered a fumble at their own 44. After a 5-yard completion to McCauley, Hogan hooked up with Craig Conlon, who took the pass 45 yards down to the 6-yard line. From there, Baldor swept left and hurdled into the end zone. John Moore’s PAT cut the deficit to 20-14.
Key Stats: Because of injuries, Baldor was playing split end for the first time. He caught two passes for 54 yards and ran the ball five times for 26 yards. Hogan was 8 for 14 passing for 127 yards with one interception and one touchdown. For the Celtics, Joyce had 165 yards on 24 carries and completed 4 of 8 passes for 91 yards and one score.
What It Means: Lemon Bay fell to 0-6 on the season, with a trip to DeSoto County coming up next Friday. Neumann evened its record at 3-3.
What They Said: ”We had a ton of injuries coming into the game and pulled up some JV guys just to be able to play this game,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said.
