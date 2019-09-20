CAPE CORAL - Daniel Rennie threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Oasis defense shut down a battered Lemon Bay offense to cruise to a 28-0 victory Friday at Frank Connelly Field at Storms Park.
Lemon Bay remains winless at 0-5, while Oasis remained the little train that could, moving to 4-0 on the season.
The Sharks drew first blood late in the first quarter on Daniel Rennie's 3-yard touchdown run to make it, 7-0.
Oasis blew things open late in the second quarter after Lemon Bay botched a fake punt, with Rennie finding Jadon Humphries on a 34-yard scoring strike to make it 13-0 following the missed PAT.
Lemon Bay fumbled on its next possession, and Oasis immediately cashed in as Rennie found Ashton Ray on a 33-yard TD pass to increase the lead to 19-0 before recording a safety moments later on a tackle in the end zone for a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Manta Rays finally started to move the ball in the third quarter on the running of Colby McCauley, but John Moore's 27-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned by Daniel Newsom deep into Lemon Bay territory before Tanner Rennie ran it in to complete the scoring against a battered Lemon Bay team that suited up just 23 guys.
KEY PLAYS: Yes, the Mantas were shorthanded, but they also shot themselves in the foot. A failed fake punt by Lemon Bay led to the second touchdown for the Sharks late in the second quarter, a fumble led to Oasis' third and a blocked field goal led to yet another. Add two more turnovers and a safety.
WHAT IT MEANS: For a team that has no true home field, Oasis is pretty good, with great offensive balance, allowing it to remain unbeaten. Lemon Bay continues to make inopportune mistakes, especially on special teams, and aside from one drive, had trouble moving the ball. This team needs to get healthy.
KEY STATS: Daniel Rennie went 11 for 23 for 186 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Oasis, whose defense allowed 111 yards of total offense. Colby McCauley led Lemon Bay in rushing despite not playing in the first half with 40 yards.
QUOTES: "I love these guys. We had 23 kids and lost three during the game. We just put our heads down and kept fighting, lined up and played football," Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell.
"We did well in all phases of the game. We were sloppy with penalties and had some big plays called back, but overall, we're right where we want to be," Oasis coach Mack Mitchell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.