Lemon Bay goes undefeated in district duals Dec 12, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERNLemon Bay's Brock LaValle makes quick work of his Labelle opponent at the District Duals on Wednesday. Lance Schyck makes a quick first move for his Lemon Bay Manta Rays at the District Duals. Eric Dagg wrestles hard and picks up another Lemon Bay victory. Bryce Taranto gets a quick pin in the first round against Labelle. The Lemon Bay High School wrestling team went undefeated in the district duals on Wednesday to win the championship with a 60-17 defeat of Immokalee in the final round.
