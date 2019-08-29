Lemon Bay spent much of Thursday’s first half trying to find its footing against Lakewood Ranch.
Both a shanked and fumbled punt gave the Mustangs prime field position on their first two drives, both ending in scores.
Lemon Bay had a few chances to punch it in the second quarter. Trailing 13-0, the Mantas had third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but got caught in the backfield on a jet sweep.
That led to a 23-yard field goal by John Moore.
They trailed 13-3 at the half.
The Mustangs scored on a 4-yard touchdown from Cameron Goldsmith to Kaden Rathbun in the second half and ended the third quarter leading, 1903
Key plays: Lakewood Ranch opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Goldsmith to Michael Cucci.
On the Mustangs’ ensuing offensive drive, Goldsmith again hit Cucci, this time for an 8-yard score. The extra point was blocked.
Lemon Bay tighten up defensively toward the end of the first quarter, stopping Lakewood Ranch on 3rd and 34 with a sack by Dylan Schoeneck.
Key stats: Despite allowing two scores, Lemon Bay only have up 19 yards of offense in the first half.
Lemon Bay was held to just 64 yards of offense in the first half.
What it means: This was a chance for the Mantas to pick up some momentum, but the Mustangs looked much improved from their 0-10 mark in 2018. Dealing with injuries, Lemon Bay will have to try and spruce up the offense going forward after a strong defensive effort.
