Lemon Bay spent much of Thursday’s first half trying to find its footing against Lakewood Ranch in a 19-9 loss.
Both a shanked and fumbled punt gave the Mustangs prime field position on their first two drives, both ending in scores.
Lemon Bay had a few chances to punch it in the second quarter. Trailing 13-0, the Mantas had third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but got caught in the backfield on a jet sweep.
That led to a 23-yard field goal by John Moore.
John Moore kicks 23-yard field goal after @LBTDClub couldn’t punch it in from the 1. 13-3 LWR, 7:11 2Q pic.twitter.com/vRaeb3VFSS— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) August 30, 2019
In the second half, both teams opted to open up the passing game, not something that Lemon Bay does often. They were able to hold defensively and use short passes to move the ball down the field, but it wasn't enough to overcome the first half deficit.
Key plays: Lakewood Ranch opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Goldsmith to Michael Cucci.
On the Mustangs’ ensuing offensive drive, Goldsmith again hit Cucci, this time for an 8-yard score. The extra point was blocked.
Lemon Bay tightened up defensively toward the end of the first quarter, stopping Lakewood Ranch on 3rd and 34 with a sack by Dylan Schoeneck.
Just before the end of the third quarter, the Mustangs scored on a 4-yard touchdown from Cameron Goldsmith to Kaden Rathbun, giving them a 19-3 lead.
Once the passing game was on the table, Lemon Bay took a few deep shots, connecting on one from Jason Hogan to Riley Haynes for a 26-yard score with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter to make it 19-9 after a failed two-point conversion.
Key stats: Despite allowing two scores, Lemon Bay only gave up 19 yards of offense in the first half and 119 for the game.
The Mantas outgained the Mustangs 192-119, but were unable to turn that into scores. Sophomore quarterback Hogan went 11 of 19 for 101 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Former Manta teaching current Mantas. @LBTDClub pic.twitter.com/8cjou7WTHF— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) August 30, 2019
What it means: This was a chance for the Mantas to pick up some momentum, but the Mustangs looked much improved from their 0-10 mark in 2018, ending a 25-game losing streak. Dealing with injuries, Lemon Bay will have to try and spruce up the offense going forward after a strong defensive effort. It could also show that they might be able to use the passing game more going forward.
What they said: "We had no choice (but to pass)," Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. "It wasn't the game plan coming in with a sophomore backup quarterback, but we were forced into that situation. They were playing off and we were able to take advantage of it."
