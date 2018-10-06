ENGLEWOOD — Keegan Marinola rushed for 142 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Lemon Bay High School football team earned its first win of the season Friday over Estero 26-3 in a non-district contest.
After allowing an early field goal, the Manta Ray defense smothered the Wildcats, allowing -11 yards on the ground and getting three first-half turnovers.
“Winning feels exactly what I thought it would. I’m elated for the young men who worked so hard, been in close games and tonight we finished,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “It was Lemon Bay football, defense and running the ball.”
Estero (2-5) had its opportunities early. The Wildcats returned the opening kickoff to the Lemon Bay 27, but could only get a Mason Crowell 26-yard field goal out of it.
Lemon Bay (1-5) got a big play of its own on the first play from scrimmage, when Trevor Hedges hit DeVante Roberson with a 63-yard touchdown pass to give Lemon Bay the lead for good at 8-3 following a two-point try.
The Wildcats again drove inside the red zone, but Aidan Cannon, as he has been all season, was the ball hawk, gobbling up a fumble to stop the drive.
Following an Anthony Amo fumble recovery, Lemon Bay had another opportunity that seemed to stall early in the second quarter. However, on a fourth down, Marinola faked a field goal and found Sean Shamasian in the corner of the end zone to make the score 14-3.
The game was delayed 30 minutes in the third quarter after Estero’s Aiden Thompson was seriously injured attempting to tackle Marinola. He had to be taken away via helicopter to Tampa.
Marinola carried the load from that point forward, running the ball in early in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
“I wouldn’t have done it without the line. We’ve had problems with that this season, but when we can block we do great things,” Marinola said. “I really appreciate them.”
Cannon topped off a big night with a 25-yard run in the final minute to finish the scoring.
Tanner Elliott was 18 for 31 passing for 174 yards, but was sacked four times and lost two fumbles.
LEMON BAY 26, ESTERO 3
Estero 3 0 0 0 — 3
Lemon Bay 8 6 0 12 — 26
First Quarter
EST — Mason Crowell 26-yard field goal, 8:36.
LB — Devante Roberson 63-yard pass from Trevor Hedges (Marinola run), 8:20.
Second quarter
LB — Sean Shamasian 12-yard pass from Keegan Marinola (kick fail), 10:55.
Fourth quarter
LB — Marinola 4 run (run fail), 7:06.
LB — Aidan Cannan 25 run (kick fail), :43.
EST LB
First Downs 12 12
Rushes-Yards 15-(-11) 41-202
Passing Yards 174 104
C-A-I 18-31-0 4-11-0
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 2-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 12-90
