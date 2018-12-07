ENGLEWOOD — Abby Turner hit two free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining as the Lemon Bay High School girls basketball team came from behind late to down Imagine 37-35 in a non-district contest.
Turner led all scorers with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while becoming the go-to player down the stretch as Lemon Bay finished the game on an 8-1 run.
“For her to make those free throws the way we have been struggling from the line was big,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said. “We went nine for 13 from the line tonight and that’s a credit to the kids.”
The Sharks, playing with just seven players dressed, held on for most of the second half, taking a 34-29 lead on Kayle Christie’s bucket with four minutes left.
Turner and Kellie Redmann hit field goals to trim the lead to 35-33. Katelyn Ziarnicki got the good bounce on a jumper from 10 feet to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining, setting up the finish.
Lemon Bay (4-2) started the game with a 12-2 run and looked like it would run away and hide. However, Imagine finished the half with a 17-5 run led by Izzy Faulkner, who led the Sharks with 11 points, including three three-pointers, all in the first half.
“We had a great start tonight. We came out with a lot of focus. When Imagine had that run and took the lead, we didn’t stop playing,” Young said. “We practice getting stops and scores on transition and we got them tonight.”
Redmann added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Olivia Gibb had three steals.
Imagine (2-3) got eight points from Skylar Woods, while Christie had six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Coach Kevin Andrade lamented some easy chances that ended up costing the Sharks the game.
“Lemon Bay continued to play to the end and the shots didn’t fall for us. We didn’t move the ball and the chips fell where they may,” Andrade said. “Things were going well for us and we started losing match-ups and our heads a little bit.”
LEMON BAY 37, IMAGINE 35
Imagine 7 12 9 7 — 35
Lemon Bay 14 3 10 10 — 37
Imagine (37): Izzy Faulkner 11, Woods 8, Christie 6, Klein 4, Andrade 2, Stoltzfus 2, Christie 2. Totals 15(3) 2-6 35.
Lemon Bay (37): Abby Turner 17, Kellie Redmann 10, Ziarnicki 6, Straub 2, Gibb 2. Totals: 14 9-13 37.
