ENGLEWOOD — Ella Kraszewski tossed her second consecutive shutout and Lemon Bay defeated Port Charlotte, 7-0, in a non-district softball game Wednesday night.
One night after no-hitting DeSoto County, the freshman hurler gave up a single in the first inning to Sarah Tirb, then set down the next 16 Pirate batters in order before Breanna Beck singled with two outs in the sixth. Port Charlotte ultimately finished with four hits.
Bailey Grossenbacher got the Manta Rays started in the bottom of the first by drawing a walk off of Pirates starter Alexis Queior. Grossenbacher stole second, went to third on a ground out, and scored on a single by Leanna Kelly, the first of Kelly’s three hits on the evening.
Three Port Charlotte errors led to three more Lemon Bay runs in the second inning. The key hits were a single by Grossenbacher that got by the left fielder for an error that allowed Caroline Hill, who had reached on an error, to score. Christain Chandler then followed with a triple that was her sixth of the year, setting a new single season record for Manta Ray batters.
Lemon Bay got two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Kelly led off with a triple and came home on a single by Karlie Sweiderk.
Sweiderk stole second, moved up on a ground out, and scored on a base hit by Destiny Ashcraft.
Kelly had an RBI single in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
“Ella did a great job tonight and defensively, that’s our first game all year without errors,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “They’re playing better and playing for each other. We’re getting contributions from one through nine in the order at different times, so that was a great team win and a great end to the week.”
Kraszewski didn’t walk anybody and struck out four as Lemon Bay raised its record to 11-7 with its fifth win in a row. The Pirates fell to 9-9 on the season.
“We were making contact, we just weren’t following through with our swings,” Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker-Brose said.
“We came back later in the game and we started hitting the ball a little more solid, but we were just hitting it right at them. We just didn’t execute when we had the opportunities to. Our defensive errors killed us tonight more than our bats did.”
LEMON BAY 7, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
Port Charlotte 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
Lemon Bay 130 021 X — 7 8 0
WP — Ella Kraszewski LP — Alexis Queior. Leading hitters: Leanna Kelly (LB) 3-4, 3B, run, 2 RBIs; Christain Chandler (LB) 2-4, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Bailey Grossenbacher (LB) 1-3, 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.