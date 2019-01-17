ENGLEWOOD — In the state’s new dual wrestling format, it takes a little bit more than very talented wrestlers.
It helps to suit up an entire squad.
That’s what the Lemon Bay High School wrestling team did Thursday at the Region 1A-3 dual wrestling semifinal tournament at Lemon Bay High School, and those easy points went a long way toward the Manta Rays earning a shot at another regional championship, which they will fight for next Friday at Osceola.
Lemon Bay was spotted 18 points against Admiral Farrugut Academy of St. Petersburg, and 24 points against Sarasota Military Academy, which proved to be the difference in their winning 45-32 and 54-42, respectively.
“We’re happy we won. We wanted to come here and advance and we did,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “Our young kids are getting better, and we moved Tyson Davids, who’s undefeated, from 170 to 182 for this.”
In the semi-finals, Farrugut suited up 11 wrestlers, meaning three forfeits. The Blue Jackets scrambled around their lineup and erased that margin as it won four of the first five matches with three pins and a technical fall.
However, the forfeits were too much to overcome, and Lemon Bay’s heavier wrestlers took control. Alex Ecklund (182), Louis Baldor (195) and Brock LaValle (220) won their matches to give the Manta Rays the victory.
“This week has been horrible. We had two kids out with a skin issue and another who has pneumonia who’s ranked in the state,” said Farrugut coach Andrew LaCroix. “We knew coming in it would be tough and Lemon Bay is tough. We did pretty well and I’m proud of them.”
Sarasota Military edged out Oasis in the other semi-final match 36-33, which was determined by a forfeit, to face Lemon Bay and a 24-point deficit before it took the mat.
There wasn’t as much drama this time, as Bryce Taranto (113), Marshall Locke (170), Davids, LaValle and Kyle Dragon (285) earned pinfall wins.
Both teams won five matches each, but Lemon Bay had all pins while the Eagles had two three-point decisions, making the difference on the mat.
It also helped Schyck that he used a team approach to make sure they survived and advanced.
“When we wrestle these dual meets, we throw the individual things out the window and make sure we do the right thing to win the dual meets,” Schyck said. “We moved some guys around.”
Schyck also said that ultimately, depth matters.
“We have 14 guys in the lineup. Some of them are still green, but some of them didn’t get pinned in the first match and that was the theme. If you’re in a match you’re not going to win, limit the damage,” Schyck said.
Taranto said he was confident in the Manta Rays chances, without or without a head start.
“If you’re missing wrestlers, it puts you at a disadvantage. Facing full teams are more of a challenge, but we can manage it,” Taranto said.
“I love this format because it brings the team together and we get to watch each other wrestle and cheer them on.”
