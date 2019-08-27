ENGLEWOOD — There's no secret about what Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell plans to do offensively on any given Friday. He wants to run the ball early and often.
Senior tailback Colby McCauley appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the Mantas run-first scheme.
Even though though Southwell surprised everyone with a reverse flea flicker to open Friday's game against Port Charlotte, thngs were quite run heavy from there on out. In fact, between the kickoff classic and Friday's game, Lemon Bay run the ball 80 times while throwing just eight passes.
Though quarterbacks Austin Andrle and Jason Hogan get their fair share of touches, a lot of the workload falls on McCauley.
"He's designed perfectly to run our base play, which is the jet sweep," Southwell said. "He's low to the ground, he can make those cuts. He's made a living at it for three years. But the biggest thing with him is that kid is Englewood tough.
"He's always ready to go. If I called him on Wednesday (afternoon) and said the game got moved from Friday to Wednesday (night), he'd be the happiest guy in the room. He just loves to play."
McCauley has played football since he was 5 years old and has been stationed in the backfield for much of that time. Over the years, he's developed better field vision and understanding of when to shoot a gap and when to bounce it outside.
Shy at times, McCauley speaks more with his pads than with his voice.
He's not the player that's going to rally the team with a rousing halftime speech, rather, he's going to seek the ball and lower his shoulder to spark the offense.
"He's not the 'rah-rah' guy, he's going to lead by example," Southwell said. "But I do think he inspires his teammates with how he plays."
As a smaller back — just 5-foot-7, 150 pounds — running as hard as he does isn't always a simple task.
He can ouse his speed and agility to evade defenders, but often has to plunge into the teeth of the opponent's front seven. Even with his size, he seems to hold up just fine.
"He's a little dude," Southwell said. "I've seen him slide on his head, picked up and slammed. But you pick him back up and there he goes. I don't know how he does it. He shouldn't be able to do what he does, but he does it. He's physically tough in a compact little frame."
Play after play against Port Charlotte, McCauley's number was called in the huddle. After getting consistently stuffed in the first half, he kept driving and rushed for 44 yards on nine carries, including a 3-yard touchdown, in the second half. He finished with 55 yards total.
"I'm more of a physical runner, honestly. I always have been," McCauley said. "I like getting to run behind my boys and having them block for me. I couldn't wait to get out there Friday night. I was ready."
He is now one game into his senior year, the last guaranteed year of football. The clock winding down has given him some extra juice, he said. With limited depth on the roster, it looks like McCauley will get the chance to be go to guy for Lemon Bay.
