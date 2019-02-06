ENGLEWOOD — For Karlie Sweiderk, it started as a four-year-old hitting from a tee on a small field in New Jersey.
On Wednesday, the Lemon Bay High School softball player saw the years of hard work culminate in a scholarship to play softball and attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.
Family, teammates, and administration were on hand for her ceremonial signing on what was National Signing Day for student-athletes.
For the senior second baseman, who will be majoring in Biology and Pre-Med, it was an opportunity she had been working for.
“I’ve worked so hard to this point and I was excited because I love the school and the coach and it will be a great fit,” Sweiderk said. “It all worked out in the end.”
Sweiderk started playing at age four in T-ball in Glassboro, N.J. about 20 minutes from Philadelphia. She was soon playing on travel ball teams coached by her father, Eric.
She and her family moved to Englewood in her sophomore year and immediately became a starter for Kim Pinkham’s team while continuing to play travel ball for Eric and being on the girl’s weightlifting team.
Pinkham said she knew she had someone special the moment she essentially fell in her lap.
“You always hope for move-ins, and she rolled in and right away, you knew she was a great player and a great kid,” Pinkham said. “She’s been a great addition to the program. She’s a leader on and off the field and a lot of fun to have on the team.”
Sweiderk said having her father coach her was a plus, as was the ability to play year-round once she moved to Florida.
“I played on a good travel team in New Jersey and learned the basic fundamentals. That’s why I stand out above most people,” Sweiderk said. “Being able to play all year down here has really helped a lot, too.”
Lynn became interested after seeing Sweiderk at a college showcase game, where college coaches get a chance to see players who could help their programs.
“They were looking at our third baseman, but Karlie had a very good game. She hit a home run, two doubles and saw her play in the field and they said we want her and offered her a visit,” Eric said.
Sweiderk also had interest from Nova Southeastern, but that school decided to go a different route and suggested she sign with Lynn, a Division II school where she will receive a partial athletic scholarship and some academic money as well, not unusual for a program at that level.
Sweiderk will play in the Sun Coast Conference, one of the toughest Division II conferences in the nation, with Lynn having a deep-rooted tradition, Eric said.
“You go through the years and see all the sacrifice thy go through.
“Missing proms and homecoming and everything, and all that hard work comes together and pays dividends by going to a university on scholarship,” Eric said.
