Part of the Lemon Bay softball team visited Nan Fetzer’s Reading Room at Vineland Elementary on Wednesday. Players visited with students as they picked out books and signed autographs for kids in their “keeper” books. In addition to books, the team read over Tuesday night’s softball writeup in the Englewood Sun. Shown left to right: Haley Gulsby, Elizabeth Caviston, Caroline Hill, Noah and Charlie Cooke, Christain Chandler, Sarah Hamsher and Bailey Grossenbacher.
