Lemon Bay

The Lemon Bay Manta Rays hope to storm the field Thursday night.

 

 Sun photo by Tim Kern

By JACOB HOAG

Sports Writer

The idea for Lemon Bay’s reverse flea flicker popped into coach Don Southwell’s head while walking his dog two nights before Friday’s opener against Port Charlotte.

His thought was that he wanted to come out firing rather than play it too cautiously. He hopes to carry over that mentality tonight when the Mantas host Lakewood Ranch.

“Why not throw some punches,” Southwell joked.

The game will be played a day early to try and avoid Friday’s inclement weather.

This week is a prime opportunity for Lemon Bay to establish itself and pick up some much-needed momentum. Lakewood Ranch failed to win a game in 2018, a rebuilding year, and scored just 42 points for the season.

The Mantas look to establish the run early with running back Colby McCauley and quarterback Jason Hogan, and minimize mistakes. Lakewood Ranch will be making its season debut after not playing in Week 1.

“From what I saw of film from them last year to film from their spring game this year, what a big improvement,” Southwell said of the Mustangs. “We’re gonna have to have to play very well to beat them. We’re gonna have to play physical and hopefully the matchup will help us do that.”

Lakewood Ranch (0-0) at Lemon Bay (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Players to watch: Lemon Bay — RB Colby McCauley, QB Jason Hogan, LB Aiden Moore. Lakewood Ranch — QB Jake Turner, OLB/DB Bubba Miller, RB Brandon Herten.

Last time they met: N/A

Key injury: Lemon Bay — QB Austin Andrle (lower body), LB Marshall Locke (lower body)

Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Lemon Bay 24-7; Ben Baugh, Lemon Bay 36-3; Vinnie Portell, Lemon Bay 17-7.

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.

