FORT MYERS – The Charlotte High School boys basketball team has been receiving tough lessons this week at the City of Palms Classic basketball tournament at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
One of the lessons coach Tom Massolio plans to teach before their next game Friday (time and opponent TBD) is to practice better.
Wednesday, it was Immaculate Conception High School from Montclair N.J. that administered the pain, coming out after a close first half to blow the game open in the third quarter for a 76-61 victory in the consolation round of the classic tournament.
Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lions in a game which had all five of their starters score in double figures.
“We wanted to establish our big guy inside. We like to play through him because he’s our best passer and we got better shots,” said Lions coach Jimmy Salmon. “We play inside out. Once we attack the basket and their defense sinks in, it opens up the outside.”
Charlotte (8-3) once again held its own against the nation’s best and made the score respectable after trailing by as many as 22.
Against the Lions, the Tarpons hung in for the entire first half as Makai Reaves once again got off to a hot start and facilitated the offense with Tyrik Gainer and Ahmad Johnson, who helped Charlotte take a brief lead in the second quarter. They trailed 38-35 at the half.
The Lions (2-1) found another gear after the half, outscoring Charlotte 25-7 as Nick Jourdain and Hutchins-Everett did damage on the inside and Amar’e Marshall did it from behind the arc. The Lions put Johnson on the bench with his fourth foul for much of the third quarter.
“We didn’t make any shots or stops in the third quarter. It was a big difference. We did a lot of things right in the first half. We fought and battled and made plays,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said.
While Johnson and Reaves helped bring Charlotte back somewhat, it was too late. Johnson led all scorers with 20 points, while Reaves had 17 points and seven assists.
Marshall had 16 points, Zion Bethea added 14, Jayden Brown had 13 and Jourdain added 11 for the Lions.
Massolio said the Tarpons have had their moments of triumph and hardship in their first two games against the nation’s elite. But he emphasized to the team the need to practice better.
“The seniors have to lead us on the court and in practice. I informed my group we need to do a much better job in practice to prepare,” Massolio said. “The focus on Thursday will be to practice better.”
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 76, CHARLOTTE 61
Immaculate Conception 17 21 25 13 – 76
Charlotte 14 21 7 19 – 61
Immaculate Conception (76): Elijah Hutchins-Everett 19, Amar’e Marshall 16, Zion Bethea 14, Jayden Brown 13, Nick Jourdain 11, Davis 3. Totals: 28(6) 14-19 76.
Charlotte (61): Ahmad Johnson 20, Makai Reaves 17, Scribner 9, Gainer 7, Carroll 4, Carbello 3, Phanor 2. Totals: 22(7) 10-12 61.
