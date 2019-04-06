PUNTA GORDA - The hope for all track and field coaches is that their athletes are at or close to their peaks, because as of now, it really matters.
The Wally Keller Invitational track meet represented the last chance for athletes to get ready in live action for districts, which start April 16.
Judging by the results Friday, there are quite a few locals who have to feel pretty good about themselves.
Charlotte's girls appear more than ready as they lapped the field in the team competition, while Port Charlotte's boys showed balance to win the boys team crown.
The Tarpon girls put a huge cluster of girls on the podium. Natalie Jen won the pole vault that saw Charlotte take the first four positions, while Tykirah Thomas won the long jump.
On the track, Charlotte swept the relays, including a school record in the 3200 relay, while Eunice Noel won the 100 hurdles, Kaitlyn Chavarria won the 200, Aleecia Collins won the 400 and Mackenzie Flowers took the 800.
"We're exactly where we want to be. You work to get times down and distances up and now we can take a week and get ready for districts," Charlotte coach Jerry Voss said. "We're looking to score some points in districts and regionals with these girls."
Chavarria, the defending district champion in the 200, said she and the team, one of the strongest the Tarpons have had, are where they need to be.
"I'm just trying to defend my title. We work really hard in practice and get rewarded in the meets. We want to finish first in districts," Chavarria said. "We've really kicked it up a notch this year, and I did set a PR last week, which I'm trying to do every meet now."
For Port Charlotte, Brandon Leacock looked ready as he won the discus and shot put. Michael Jones and Virgil Luther went one-two in the 100-meter hurdles and two-three in the 300 hurdles.
Bradley Menzel and Daryan Jordan were in the top 2 in the 800, John Perez-Dunn and Tyler Wadsworth were first and third in the 3200, Joseph Bishop was a close second in the 1600, and the boys won the 3200 relay.
Perez-Dunn said he is looking forward to districts in a season that has been a little down in his mind.
"No excuses. I haven't been doing as well this year. There hasn't been much in the way of competition locally," Perez-Dunn said. "Competition brings out the best in me."
Pirates coach Quintell Perkins said this meet was the perfect ending to a great regular season.
"We're coming along. There are things we need to work on like finishing through the line, but ultimately, we'll do okay," Perkins said. "Hopefully we can keep shaving times. We may not be the biggest dog, but we can double-team the big guys."
For the Pirate girls, Nicholette Moss won the triple jump, while Isabella Coogan placed second in the 1600.
For Lemon Bay, the post-season could be a rough one, as it has been hammered by injuries and illness, with the Mantas two top sprinters, Devante Robinson and Elijah Hampshire, out for the season and a third who tweeked a hammy.
"It's a tough evaluation because we have people out. I think the girls can be pretty solid, but the boys will be rough because we lost some key guys," said Lemon Bay coach Joe Casale. "Filling those spots will be a challenge."
Reece Willis placed third in the javelin, while Craig Conlon was third in the 110 hurdles. For the girls, Sarah Cote was second in the high jump for the Manta Rays.
