A recent gesture by a local business proved there is still plenty of uplifting people in our area.
The business, which has elected to remain anonymous, made a sizable donation to the Port Charlotte Bandits organization to cover for the entire 14-year-old age group's costs for the upcoming season.
The organization posted the interaction on Facebook thanking the business owner for their generous contribution to the Area's young athletes.
"To say we are grateful is an understatement," the post read. "To say we are humbled, is an understatement. To say that this will be an emotional last year of watching some of the most phenomenal player's we've seen grow as Bandits, is an understatement. We thank you, you know who you are."
This group has been one of the more successful teams in the area, reaching Nationals each of the last three seasons. This year they have a little extra juice as they go for their fourth trip.
North Port in search of JV baseball coach
The North Port High School junior varsity baseball team is looking for a new head coach to lead the next wave of Bobcats. Interested coaches can email varsity coach Miles Mayer at Miles.mayer@sarasotacountyschools.net.
