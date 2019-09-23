Charlotte county golf tournament
The first day of the boys golf Charlotte county championship saw Port Charlotte come out hot in the three day event.
Playing at their home course, the Pirates shot a collective 167, 18 strokes ahead of second place Lemon Bay (185). Charlotte finished at 192. The Pirates are looking to make it back-to-back county championships.
Individually, the Pirates hold the top four spots with Marc Kaneko-Fujii and Eddie Lainhart our front with a 41-stroke first day. Behind them were Stephen Lomski (42) and Zach Starkey (43). Lemon Bay’s Bryce Noll (44) and Charlotte’s Bryce Hayse (45) rounded out the top six.
The event continues Wednesday at Twin Isles Country Club at 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lemon Bay 3, Sarasota Christian 0
The Lady Mantas took down Sarasota Christian in Monday with a quick sweep. Lemon Bay won 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 with freshman Rylie Thibideau and sophomore Elexis Lamparello standing out. The Mantas move to 6-2 on the year.
North Port 3, Community Christian 0
The Lady Bobcats earned a sweep against the Lady Mustangs on Monday. They won 25-5, 25-9, 25-8 to move to 10-5. Community Christian falls to 0-8.
— Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.