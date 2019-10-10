Girls golf
Tarpons win
The Charlotte High girls golf team wrapped up its regular season with a 220- 278 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Tarpons were led by seniors Madison Wiley (47), who shot the low round of the day, and Delaney Bennett (50).
Along with its seniors, Charlotte also had Lexee Smith (59) and Rachel Walker (64) contribute in the win.
Next up is the district tournament, to be held at St. Andrews South Golf Club on Monday morning.
Swimming
Port Charlotte 389.5, Evangelical Christian 161.5
Port Charlotte got a strong win while celebrating senior night on Thursday.
Evelyne Negrette got multiple event wins, earning a first place finish in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay. The Marquardt duo got wins the boys and girls 100 backstroke and Daisy also got a win in the 100 freestyle.
For the seniors outside of Oscar Marquardt, Walter Johnson, Kevin Janson -Dugan and Tanner Bloom were all members of winning relays.
The lone girls senior, Olivia Hartman, was a part of a second-place 200 IM and Freestyle relay teams and also finished tied for fifth in the 50 freestyle.
Volleyball
Venice suffers loss
The Venice volleyball team hosted Trinity Catholic of Ocala on Thursday evening for its senior night.
Though the Lady Indians battled back to take the second and third sets, they couldn’t hold on for the win in a five-set loss (21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 13-15).
Seniors Sadie Kluner and Gabbie Atwell were honored before the game and each played a big role in Venice’s comeback effort — Kluner posted 28 kills and 10 digs while Atwell had 7 kills and 11 digs.
Venice finishes its season at 12-12 and will host a district semifinals match against the winner of Charlotte vs. Sarasota on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the TeePee.
Tarpons top ODA
Charlotte scored a 3-1 win versus Out-of-Door Academy (21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22) on Thursday night.
— Staff reports
