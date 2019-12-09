Boys basketball
DeSoto 62, Lake Placid 54
The DeSoto County (1-1) boys basketball team defeated Lake Placid 62-54 on Monday night.
Kiemar Richardson led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Ethan Redden added 13 points, while Nasir Gilchrist chipped in 11.
DeSoto County travels to Port Charlotte today to take on the Pirates at 7 p.m.
Girls basketballNorth Port 60, Lemon Bay 45
The North Port girls basketball team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 60-45 win over Lemon Bay on Monday night.
Emily Leavitt led all scorers with 17, followed by Yani Hall and Krystal Morales with 12 apiece. Christian Chandler had 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Lady Mantas in the loss.
North Port (4-3) will play the second of a three-game week when it travel to play Port Charlotte at 7 on Thursday.
Lemon Bay (1-5) will look to rebound with a home game against Riverdale tonight at 7.
Southeast 54, Charlotte 45
The Charlotte girls basketball team lost its first game of the season, 54-45, to Southeast on Monday night.
The Lady Tarpons (6-1) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end despite a 21-point from Ary Hicks and 15 points from Bella Desjardins.
Next up, Charlotte will host Riverview on Wednesday at 7.
Port Charlotte 51, Cape Coral 31
The Lady Pirates lost, 51-31, to the Seahawks as Nicole Marshall scored 17 points and Bryanna Griffith contributed 9 points and 6 rebounds.
Cape Coral countered with Savannah Long, who led all scorers with 20 points, as it pulled away for the victory.
Port Charlotte (2-6) will play again at home on Wednesday against South Fort Myers at 7 p.m.
Boys soccerNorth Port 1, Venice 0
The North Port boys soccer team won a district match, 1-0, over the Indians on Monday night at Venice High School.
Jeremiah Bohdanets scored the lone goal as the Bobcats (1-6-1) held on for their first win.
Venice (3-5) will play Charlotte at 7 on Thursday. North Port will host East Lee County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday
Lemon Bay 3, Booker 2
Playing without three of its starters, the Lemon Bay boys soccer team had players shift positions to make it work in a 3-2 win over Booker on Monday night.
With 1:30 remaining, Alex Carabes buried his second goal of the night for the win.
Nick Zidanivicius also scored for Lemon Bay and Alex Johnson came up with six saves.
The Mantas (5-1-1) will host Imagine School at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Girls soccerPort Charlotte 2, South Fort Myers 0
The Lady Pirates (5-1-1) scored a 2-0 victory over South Fort Myers on Monday night.
Delaney McBee and Megan Porto accounted for the two goals and goalkeeper Kendall Cryer logged eight saves in another shutout.
