Boys golf
Lemon Bay 174, Hardee 180
The Lemon Bay boys golf team was narrowly defeated by Hardee, 174-180, in a match on Tuesday afternoon.
DeSoto County also competed in the match, but could not register a team score because it was one player short of the four-player minimum.
The Mantas were all close in score as Hunter DeGore led the pack with a 43. Matias Castro followed with a 45, and Jacob Storm and Brent Walker each shot a 46.
Kyle Tanner led the Bulldogs with a 46.
Lemon Bay concludes the regular season on Friday at home against Charlotte. Then, both the Mantas and Bulldogs will compete in the District 2A 3-11 tournament, which begins on Monday at the Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor.
Volleyball
Charlotte bests First Baptist Academy
Charlotte was able to grind out a win over First Baptist Academy on Tuesday, beating them 29-27, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14.
Three Tarpons tied for the team lead with nine kills. Kaitlyn Hopper led with 21 digs. The Tarpons move to 13-11 on the year.
Braden River tops Lemon Bay
The Braden River volleyball team swept Lemon Bay 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night.
Standouts for Lemon Bay included sophomore Presley Engelauf and senior libero Amanda Beaudoin.
Cardinal Mooney sweeps Venice
The Venice volleyball team was swept by Cardinal Mooney, 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-22), on Tuesday night.
The Cougars (15-9) are the No. 14 team in Florida, according to MaxPreps and also beat the Indians, 3-0, back on Sept. 3.
Venice (12-12) will wrap up its regular season on Thursday as it hosts Trinity Catholic for senior night before opening the district tournament at home on Oct. 15.
— Staff reports
