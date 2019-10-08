Sun preps logo

Boys golf

Lemon Bay 174, Hardee 180

The Lemon Bay boys golf team was narrowly defeated by Hardee, 174-180, in a match on Tuesday afternoon.

DeSoto County also competed in the match, but could not register a team score because it was one player short of the four-player minimum.

The Mantas were all close in score as Hunter DeGore led the pack with a 43. Matias Castro followed with a 45, and Jacob Storm and Brent Walker each shot a 46.

Kyle Tanner led the Bulldogs with a 46.

Lemon Bay concludes the regular season on Friday at home against Charlotte. Then, both the Mantas and Bulldogs will compete in the District 2A 3-11 tournament, which begins on Monday at the Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor.

Volleyball

Charlotte bests First Baptist Academy

Charlotte was able to grind out a win over First Baptist Academy on Tuesday, beating them 29-27, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14.

Three Tarpons tied for the team lead with nine kills. Kaitlyn Hopper led with 21 digs. The Tarpons move to 13-11 on the year.

Braden River tops Lemon Bay

The Braden River volleyball team swept Lemon Bay 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night.

Standouts for Lemon Bay included sophomore Presley Engelauf and senior libero Amanda Beaudoin.

Cardinal Mooney sweeps Venice

The Venice volleyball team was swept by Cardinal Mooney, 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-22), on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (15-9) are the No. 14 team in Florida, according to MaxPreps and also beat the Indians, 3-0, back on Sept. 3.

Venice (12-12) will wrap up its regular season on Thursday as it hosts Trinity Catholic for senior night before opening the district tournament at home on Oct. 15.

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments