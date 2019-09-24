Girls golf
The Lemon Bay girls golf team had its match against Cape Coral canceled on Tuesday as the Lady Seahawks didn’t have enough players to compete.
Next up for the Lady Mantas is the 18-hole Charlotte County Championship against Port Charlotte and Charlotte on Friday morning at The Links at Charlotte Harbor.
Volleyball
Imagine 3, North Port 0
The Lady Sharks keep rolling, winning their 18th game of the season. The Imagine School beat North Port 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. Abby Hutchinson led North Port with 11 kills.
The Lady Sharks move to 18-2 while North Port falls to 10-6.
Charlotte 3, DeSoto Co. 1
The Lady Tarpon beat the Lady Bulldogs in four sets to move to 6-5 on the year while DeSoto falls to 8-7.
