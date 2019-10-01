Boys golf
ODA 173, Charlotte 219
The Charlotte boys golf team lost a match to Out-of-Door Academy, 173-219, at Legacy Golf Club at Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday afternoon.
All-County player Bryce Hayse led the Tarpons again with a 45, followed by Niko Duggins (54), Jacob Tatum (58) and Clayton Hayse (62).
The Tarpons will next play Monday in the Donald Ross Invitational at Sara Bay Country Club at 8:30 a.m.
Girls golf
Fort Myers 235, Charlotte 175
Madison Wiley led the Charlotte girls golf team with a 51 on Tuesday afternoon at St. Andrew’s South Golf Club in Punta Gorda as the Lady Tarpons lost to Fort Myers, 175-235, and beat Island Coast, who did not have enough players to qualify.
Lylli Hyde (57), Delaney Bennett (58) and Lexee Smith (69) rounded out the scoring for Charlotte as team’s record moved to 3-7 on the season.
The Tarpons will next play in the Don Ross Invitational at Sara Bay Country Club on Monday.
Lemon Bay 171, Port Charlotte 197, Hardee Girls NTS
The Lemon Bay girls team (11-1) defeated Port Charlotte (6-6) and Hardee Tuesday at The Bluffs in Arcadia.
Christain Chandler shot a 39 to lead Lemon Bay, followed by Hailey Lainhart at 40, Lauren Ragazzone at 44, Mei-lee Mahannah at 48, Marie L’Abbe at 49 and Madison Hanson at 56.
Sara Tirb’s 43 led Port Charlotte, followed by Emma Jurisko at 46, Abigail Barkley at 50, Jennifer Peters at 58 and Brooklyn Howard at 69.
Next up, Lemon Bay takes on Venice, at Pelican Pointe on Thursday.
Volleyball
Imagine defeated DeSoto County, 3-2 (23-25, 25-12, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13) taking their record to 20-2.
Led by Serena Kohler's 24 kills and 11 digs; Emily Burch contributed 6 Kills, 5 aces, and 10 digs; Rachel Barnes led all defenders with a career- best 21 digs while Karissa Parker added 15 digs. Kendall Steinert managed the offensive charge finishing with 34 assists, 5 kills, 5 aces and 14 digs.
