Golf
Lemon Bay 194, North Port 202
The Mantas ran their record to 2-0 on the season, against a determined Bobcats team on Thursday afternoon.
Less than 10 strokes separated the top eight golfers. Lemon Bay’s Bryce Noll was the medalist carding a 44.
Noll’s teammate Brent Walker finished one stroke behind. North Port’s Mason Rajala finished with a 47 to pace the Bobcats. The Mantas Chris Hallman placed fourth carding a 49. The Bobcats would occupy the following three positions with Austin Harrelson and Brayden Spain bother firing 51s. North Port’s Stefan Iwasiw was next with a 53 and the Mantas Charlie Dillmore finished with a 56.
Lemon Bay 188; North Port 234, Hardee no score
The Lady Mantas won by 46 strokes Thursday, in a match held at the Lemon Bay Country Club in Englewood, where players from North Port and Hardee were also part of the equation.
The Lady Bobcats Sydney Stevenson was the individual medalist firing a 42.
A pair of Lady Mantas would place next with Christain Chandler and Hailey Lainhart carding 44s on the front nine Par 35. Lemon Bay’s Lauren Ragazzone was next with a 47. North Port’s Kailtyn Rogers followed with a 49. The Lady Mantas Mel-lee Mahannah shot a 53. Madison Hanson was next carding a 60 and Lemon Bay’s Marie L’Abbe and Hardee’s Katie Henderson would finish at 63.
Venice 173, Charlotte 288
The Lady Indians opened up an insurmountable lead and defeated the Lady Tarpons by a 115-stroke margin Thursday afternoon at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club in Venice.
Sophomore Elizabeth Ireland set the tempo for the Lady Indians, carding a career best 40, and recorded an eagle on the 12th hole. Julia Lewicki and Lydia Vaccaro turned in 43s to help propel the Lady Indians to victory.
Volleyball
Lemon Bay 3, DeSoto County 2
Lemon Bay defeated DeSoto County Thursday evening, but the Lady Bulldogs took the Lady Mantas to the limit, winning in five sets.
Lemon Bay took the first two sets, and appeared to have the match under control, but the Lady Bulldogs thought otherwise winning the next two sets. The fifth game was the decisive set and The Lady Mantas ended the DeSoto rally with a 15-7 win.
Presley Engelauf, Hannah Kryysiak, Bailey Grossenbacher and Hailey Brown turned in noteworthy performances.
Community School of Naples 3, Charlotte 0
The Lady Seahawks swept the Lady Tarpons in three sets Thursday evening.
Charlotte was coming off of a tough loss to rival Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
The Lady Seahawks captured the first set 25-14, took the second set 25-17 and won the third 25-16.
