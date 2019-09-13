Volleyball
North Port 3, Cape Coral 1
The Lady Bobcats defeated the Lady Seahawks Thursday evening in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-14.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Andreya Stellwag with two aces, Haylee Rhoads had nine kills, Andreya Stellwag contributed eight, Caitlyn St. Germain and Tyler Evans had seven each and Abby Hutchinson added five kills in the victory.
Rhoads also had four blocks in the win. Olivia Deivert had 24 digs and Brooke Matthews added 15 digs in the victory.
Evans had 18 assists and St. Germain 15.
Braden River 3, Charlotte 1
The Braden River Lady Pirates defeated the Charlotte Lady Tarpons in four sets Thursday evening, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23.
Ashleigh Miller paced the Lady Tarpons with seven kills and seven block solos, Kerstyn Shaw had six kills and Eunice Noel five kills.
Eva Le had 19 digs, Kerstyn Shaw and Sierra Kinzer had 10 each, Lilly Shaw had nine and Kayla Vasquez had seven.
Lilly Shaw had 15 service aces and Sierra Kinzer 12 for Charlotte.
Hoover (Ala.) 3, Venice 1
The Lady Indians lost Thursday evening to the Hoover Buccaneers, three sets to one, 25-15, 21-25, 23-25 and 18-25.
Mandy Wesolich had 17 kills and Sadie Kluner had 12.
Girls golf
The Venice girls golf team beat Sarasota, 185-246, on Thursday afternoon.
Amelia Valery was the low scorer of the match with a 41, followed closely by Elizabeth Ireland (43) and Julia Lewicki (48 with one birdie).
The Fort Myers Lady Green Wave defeated the Charlotte Tarpons in a rain-shortened match Thursday afternoon at Eastwood Golf Club. The teams only played five holes, but used an over par average to project a nine hole score.
Madison Wiley carded a 53 and was the Lady Tarpons low scorer. Delaney Bennett shot a 58; Lylli Hyde recorded a 62; Rachel Walker posted a 69; Rachel Dunleavy shot a 74 and Lexee Smith carded a 75.
Boys golf
Hardee 163, Lemon Bay 174
The Wildcats defeated the Mantas by an 11-stroke margin Thursday afternoon at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course.
Hardee’s Will Redding was the medalist, carding a 35, to pace the Wildcats. The Mantas Bryce Noll and the Wildcats Dylan Crawford both posted 41s. Lemon Bay’s Hunter Gore and Hardee’s Gage Gough finished with 42s. The Mantas Charlie Dillmore fired a 44, the Wildcats Cason Gough shot a 45 and Robbie Booth posted a 47.
The Mantas record is now 3-1 and will return to action next Thursday on the road against the Venice Indians.
Port Charlotte 175, North Port 203
The Pirates defeated the Bobcats Thursday afternoon by a 28-stroke margin.
The Sun Preps Boys Player of the Year for 2018, Marc Kaneko-Fujii was the medalist on Thursday, carding a 39.
Swimming
Port Charlotte edged rival Charlotte in a home early-season dual on Thursday. The Pirate boys won 182-110 and the girls took it 164-149 for a 346-259 win over the Tarpons.
Individually for Port Charlotte, Oscar and Daisy Marquardt each took home multiple victories. Both Marquardt won the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM along with two relays. Evelyn Negrette won in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Taking home multiple event wins for Charlotte were James Rose in the 200 and 500 freestyle and Yan Correia in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Marah Shotwell for Port Charlotte and Gage McCauley for Charlotte won in diving.
