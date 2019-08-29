Girls Golf

Venice beats North Port, 187-226.

First time Venice’s top four girls all broke 50 this season. Lydia Vaccaro 44, Elizabeth Ireland 47, Julia Lewicki 48, Amelia Valery 48. The team is now 4-1 on the season.

Boys Golf

Lemon Bay vs Charlotte boys golf was cancelled due to lightning. No make-up is scheduled.

Volleyball

Venice tops McGill-Toolen

The Venice volleyball team moves to 4-0 on the year as it gets past 2018 Alabama 7A state champs McGill-Toolen, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20) at the TeePee

