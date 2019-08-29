Girls Golf
Venice beats North Port, 187-226.
First time Venice’s top four girls all broke 50 this season. Lydia Vaccaro 44, Elizabeth Ireland 47, Julia Lewicki 48, Amelia Valery 48. The team is now 4-1 on the season.
Boys Golf
Lemon Bay vs Charlotte boys golf was cancelled due to lightning. No make-up is scheduled.
Volleyball
Venice tops McGill-Toolen
The Venice volleyball team moves to 4-0 on the year as it gets past 2018 Alabama 7A state champs McGill-Toolen, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20) at the TeePee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.