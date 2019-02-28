If the North Port High School girls track team is going to have a successful season, Kyla Buckle and Daham Shel-Jean are going to have to be on top of their games.
Shel-Jean and Buckle, a junior and freshman respectively, were among the Bobcats who shined Thursday at the Lady Tarpon Invitational. Meanwhile, the host team used its sprinting ability and relays to garner a third-place finish in the team standings.
Buckle, who has dreams of going to the Olympics, said she feels she can dominate the middle distances after winning the 400 meters with a time of 58.30 and helping the Bobcats to a second in the 1600-meter relay.
“I know I’m going to get better the more races I run because the body adjusts,” Buckle said. “I want to hit 55 seconds this year and I believe I’m on that path. I can’t wait to see what happens to me.”
Shel-Jean won the 100 meters, was third in the 200 and helped North Port to a second in the 4X100 relay. She said she challenged herself Thursday.
“I hadn’t run the 200 since middle school and I thought my time was pretty amazing,” Shel-Jean said. “I’m challenging myself to get better and I know I can be better, especially in the 100.”
North Port coach Phu Nguyen said he likes where his girls are right now.
“We did good as a team today. We aren’t strong all the way around and some girls didn’t run because of the quick pace of the meet, but we had a couple winners,” Nguyen said.
Taylor Gray was third in the long jump, while Zoey Daniels was second in the shot put.
Charlotte, which finished third, found its strength also in the speed events.
The Tarpons won the 3200 and 400 relays. Eunice Noel, who was on the 400 relay, was also winner of the 100 hurdles and runner-up in the 300 hurdles. Annabelle Anderson-Prater, another part of the 400 relay, was second in the 100 meters.
Mackenzie Flowers finished second in the 800, with Natalie Jen finishing second in the pole vault. Lauren Taylor was third in the discus and won the javelin, which is not a scored event and one the Tarpons swept.
Jerry Voss, Charlotte head track coach, said as the first meet where there were preliminaries and finals, it was an adjustment, which they did a good job handling.
“We did very well. We had good performances from our sprinters, hurdlers and distance runners,” Voss said. “It’s a work in progress. There are areas where we need to push a little harder, but I think we’re about where we want to be.”
Imagine School of North Port also brought a small group of girls to compete, but they did not score a point.
Team Results: LAKEWOOD RANCH 110, FORT MYERS 102, CHARLOTTE101, PALMETTO RIDGE 78, CAPE CORAL 73, NORTH PORT 68, ST. JOHN NEUMANN 40, ESTERO 30, COMMUNITY SCHOOL, NAPLES 13, RIVERDALE 13, LELY 13, ISLAND COAST 9, MARINER 2
Individual results:
High Jump: 1. Samantha Van der Sommen (LR) 1.57m, 2. Riona Simon (PR) 1.52m, 3. Leah Martin-Gonzalez (SJN) 1.52m;
Pole Vault: 1. Alexandra Chlumsky (FM) 3.45m, 2. Natalie Jen (CHS) 3.30m, 3. Violet Wilson (PR) 2.70m;
Long Jump: 1. Madeline McNinch (LR) 5.03m, 2. Joilynn Lewis (CC) 4.67m, 3. Taylor Gray (NP) 4.59m;
Triple Jump: 1. Idalia Talbert (FM) 10.95m, 2. Grace Kane (SJN) 10.21m, 3. Marie Philemont (PR) 9.92m;
Discus Throw: 1. Elizabeth Sculles (PR) 35.96m, 2. Beveral St. Preux (PR) 34.92m, 3. Lauren Taylor (CHS) 29.16m; Shot Put: 1. Riley Simmons (LR) 10.45m, 2. Zoey Daniels (NP) 9.86m, 3. Samantha Hussey (SJN) 9.86m;
Javelin: 1. Lauren Taylor (CHS) 23.10m, 2. Lauren Meddaugh (CHS) 17.70m, 3. Emma Barber (CHS) 14.52;
3200 Relay: 1. Charlotte (Aleccia Collins, Alexa Roughton, Mackenzie Flowers, Savannah Streetman) 10:12.01, 2. Cape Coral 10:21.98, 3. Estero 10:25.24;
100 Hurdles: 1.Eunice Noel (CHS) 14.80, 2. Leah Martin-Gonzalez (SJN) 16.14, 3. Brittney Corgelas (FM);
100 Dash: 1. Daham Shel-Jeam (NP) 12.71, 2. Annabelle Anderson-Prater (CHS) 12.83, 3. Joilynn Lewis (CC) 13.04; 1600 Run: 1. Stephy Ormsby (FM) 5:12.87, 2. Cheyenne Young (CC) 5:23.22, 3. Morgan Palmer (PR) 5:27.96;
400 relay: 1. Charlotte (Eunice Noel, Kaitlyn Chavarria, Annabelle Anderson, TyKiriah Thomas) 50.35, 2. North Port 51.13, 3. Cape Coral 51.24;
400 Dash: 1. Kylah Buckle (NP) 58.30, 2. Loren Brown (CSN) 1:01.68, 3. Gabrielle Mora (CC) 1:03.68;
300 Hurdles: 1. Ava Klein (LR) 45.24, 2. Eunice Noel (CHS) 48.97, 3. Mahogany Frison (RIV) 49.39;
800 Run: 1. Stephy Ormsby (FM) 2:28.92, 2. Mackenzie Flowers (CHS) 2:31.91, 3. Anna Fischler (FM) 2:33.53;
200 Dash: 1. Madeline McNinch (LR) 26.50, 2. Jasmine Jimenez (CC) 27.09, 3. Daham Shel-Jean (NP) 27.42;
3200 Run: 1. Caroline Lehman (MAN) 11:06.86, 2. Kayla Spencer (CC) 12:16.07, 3. Julia Holston (FM) 12:38.38;
1600 Relay: 1. Lakewood Ranch (Granack, Donato, McNinch, Klein, Scully) 4:12.32, 2. North Port 4:16.92, 3. St. John Neumann 4:23.81.
