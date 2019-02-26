PUNTA GORDA – Kyle Machado and Charlotte lived up to the hype on opening night, using a dominant pitching performance and one fateful inning to take care of Port Charlotte 5-0.
Machado did the heavy lifting in the Tarpons’ (1-0) four-hit shutout, fanning eight batters over six innings while only allowing three hits.
“I was just trying to come out and experiment with all my pitches and see what would work for me the best this season,” Machado said. “I was trying to work on my mechanics more than overpower. Their lineup is pretty solid and our defense did excellent tonight.”
Machado delivered strikes on 75% of his pitches (77 pitches, 58 strikes) without walking a single batter. With a fastball that reaches the upper 80s, he used his long stride to shorten the distance to the plate while mixing in a curveball, changeup and cutter.
“He’s pretty consistent,” Charlotte head coach Lavell Cudjo said. “He works fast and he keeps your defense moving and into the game. He’s locating real well and the velocity is where we want it to be.”
Other than leaving six men on base, Cudjo was pleased with his team’s defense and how his ace performed against a local rival.
“It’s always good to win this game,” he said. “The kids came out and competed. Kyle pitched well. We got work to do, but for the most part it was clean baseball.”
Both the Tarpons and Pirates (0-1) boast deep and experienced rosters this season and are expected to be much improved from 2018. With four Division I commits in the lineup and a true ace in Machado, there’s no doubt Charlotte can compete for a state championship after falling in the regional semifinals last year.
“We’re going to have to hit,” said Cudjo. “The competition is going to get greater. Everybody is going to throw their best at us because of the D-I commits we have. We have arms, but we’re going to have to hit and do a better job in situational hitting.”
After both starters cruised through the first 2.5 innings Monday, Charlotte rallied for five runs in the bottom of the third to decide it.
After Jonah Bourque led off the inning with a walk, Michael Thomas and Cade Reich both reached on bunt singles in which Port Charlotte starting pitcher Ryan Lomski was unable to get the ball to first base in time. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Kevin Conway singled to right to score Bourque and make it 1-0. Bryce Hayse then drew a walk to extend the lead to 2-0 before Aaron Martins singled to right to bring the count to 3-0. With two outs and runners at second and third, John Dominguez delivered a line drive single to center to cap the rally at 5-0.
“It startled Ryan (Lomski) a little bit and he got out of his groove,” Port Charlotte head coach Rodney Taylor said about the bunts. “Then it got back to the top of their order and they got a couple timely hits.”
Lomski did not allow a hit in his other three innings of work, striking out two over four innings. Right-hander Will Hepner turned in two scoreless frames in relief, fanning two and walking two.
“He came in and did the job we asked him to do,” Taylor said of Hepner. “We can take a lot out of this game tonight. They could have folded, but we held them the rest of the night. We hit the ball hard here and there, just right at them.”
Port Charlotte will host Booker on Tuesday before taking on North Port on Thursday. The Tarpons return to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Lemon Bay.
CHARLOTTE 5, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
Port Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 1
Charlotte 0 0 5 0 0 0 X – 5 5 0
WP – Ryan Machado, LP – Ryan Lomski
John Dominguez (CH): 1-2, BB, 2 RBI
