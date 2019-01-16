PORT CHARLOTTE — Ben Crumpton scored four goals as Lemon Bay ran by Port Charlotte, 5-2, in a non-district boys soccer match Tuesday night at a chilly Pirates Cove.
The Manta Rays senior forward got Lemon Bay on the board early and set the tone for the night by scoring on a breakaway in the opening minutes of the game.
“Two minutes, thirty seconds in I scored one and just kind of kept the momentum,” Crumpton said. “We know since it’s PC we have to keep the pace up the whole game. We came out strong in practice yesterday, looking like a team that knows how to play against PC. They’re kind of our rival, so we had to come out, show out and make it our house.”
The Pirates (4-12-2) evened the score in the 14th minute, on an indirect free kick from directly in front of the net, after Lemon Bay goalie Alex Johnson picked up a ball that came off the foot of a teammate. Braden Zobel scored off the pass from Greg Williams to tie the game at 1-1.
That lasted for another 11 minutes before Crumpton got behind the defense again and gave the Mantas the lead for good. Crumpton added his third goal in the 35th minute, heading in a corner kick by Harley Rusher.
“I had a nice header off of the corner kick,” Crumpton said. “The fourth goal was another breakaway. It was easy to pass these guys since they’re obviously not as fast and the office trap will kind of get them on the offensive side too.”
Lemon Bay (12-6) made it 4-1 just before the half, as Alex Carabes got behind Pirate goalkeeper Luca Weigand, took a pass from Rusher, and easily scored.
Crumpton added his fourth goal of the night six minutes into the second half to give the Mantas a 5-1 lead. Crumpton now has 21 goals for the season.
Werner Mendia scored for the Pirates just before the second half water break to make it 5-2.
For Pirates coach Joe Roca, it was a disappointing performance after Port Charlotte defeated Estero Monday night.
“I expect a little more performance from my guys, but it just didn’t happen,” Roca said. “It was a well-deserved win for Lemon Bay. They were very aggressive and this year is Ben Crumpton’s year. It’s his senior year and it’s about time he stepped up compared to the past years that we’ve seen him. He’s stepped up big time. Their whole team has improved a lot this year. Coach Baradith has done a great job with them.”
“We got rid of a lot of seniors that didn’t show up to practice,” Roca added. “I’m trying to do the best with what I’ve picked up from JV. They just have to learn how to win but they also have to learn how to lose. It was just one of those days. Yesterday we played unbelievable against Estero. So one day they’re hot and the next day they’re cold.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.