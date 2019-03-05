PUNTA GORDA — Tuesday’s match between the boys and girls tennis teams from Lemon Bay and Charlotte were mirror images of each other.
Both featured two three-set singles matches that could have made the doubles matches a whole lot more important had a few breaks gone the other way.
In the end, it was Lemon Bay that got the big points when it needed them as both and boys and the girls defeated the Tarpons 6-1, with Charlotte able to salvage a pro-set doubles match after the victors had been decided.
The Lady Mantas didn’t make it easy on themselves, especially when up a set. Freshman Jordan Shirley. Lemon Bay’s No. 1, breezed through the first set. But she melted down in the second set against Sofia Scalvini, losing 6-0 before regrouping to take the third set tiebreaker 10-5.
Another freshman, Marie L’Abbe, had similar trouble in the No. 4 match against Kami Arias. After winning the first set, Arias took the second 6-3 to force a tiebreaker that L’Abbe won 10-6.
“Charlotte is a balanced team and it could easily have been a 4-3 match. We have to play better. We have a young team and I’d like to see some improvement,” Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach said. “We got up a set and got complacent and lazy and the other person gets some confidence and next thing, you’re in a tiebreaker.”
Siena Burger, Brittni Bisceglia and Linda Conklin wo easily for the Manta Rays, making the doubles matches insignificant. Charlotte did get a measure of pride in winning the No. 1 doubles with Scalvini and Davis beating Shirley and L’Abbe 8-5 in a pro set.
“Lemon Bay is good. They’re really competitive and we’re glad we won and had a good match,” said No. 2 singles play Liz Davis, who played in No.1 doubles. “We had two go to a tiebreaker and others where we would go to deuce every game, so it was close overall.”
For the boys, they also followed the script of getting ahead set and fighting for their lives. Lemon Bay’s No. 4 and No. 5, Matthew Hutchinson and Cameron Hinkle, each had to go to third-set tiebreakers after losing the second set.
Matthew Hutchinson defeated Alex Muse 10-6 in the third, while Hinkle took down Tyler Olby 10-8 in the closest match of the day after both exchanged 6-4 victories.
Lemon Bay’s top three, Enrique Subero, Noah Pirro and Joshua Hutchinson, won their matches in straight sets.
Lemon Bay coach Emelio Baradith said it’s a relief that coming into the job, he can coach the game and not have to teach it.
“We have disciplined kids who have played a long time and you want that as a coach,” Baradith said. “When Matt got in trouble I told him to be patient because sometimes that pays off and it did for him.”
Charlotte’s boys also followed the script by salvaging a doubles match as Johnny Villareal and Muse downed Matthew and Joshua Hutchinson 8-6 in a pro set.
GIRLS
LEMON BAY 6, CHARLOTTE 1
Singles: Jordan Shirley (LB) d. Sofia Scalvini 6-2, 0-6 (10-5), Siena Burger (LB) d. Liz Davis 6-2, 6-1, Brittni Bisceglia (LB) d. Megan McGivern 6-1, 6-1, Marie L’Abbe (LB) d. Kami Arias 6-1, 3-6 (10-6), Linda Conklin (LB) d. Paige Kehoe 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Scalvini-Davis (CH) d. Shirley-Bisceglia 8-5.
BOYS
LEMON BAY 6, CHARLOTTE 1
Enrique Subero (LB) d. Trey Flores 6-1, 6-0, Noah Pirro (LB) d. Joe Swan 6-1, 6-1, Joshua Hutcherson (LB) d. Johnny Villareal 6-3, 6-4, Matthew Hutchinson (LB) d. Alex Muse 6-1, 3-6 (10-6), Cameron Hinkle (LB) d. Tyler Olby 6-4, 4-6 (10-8). Doubles: Subero-Pirro (LB) d. Flores-Caden Moenning 8-0, Villareal-Muse (CH) d. J. Hutcherson-M. Hutcherson 8-6.
