The Lemon Bay football team had all of the 2018 season to get used to adversity. Injuries, turnovers, late leads given away.
Name an obstacle, and the Manta Rays seemed to encounter it last season.
So, when Lemon Bay fumbled a handoff on its own side of the field with under three minutes remaining against Island Coast during Friday night’s spring game, it appeared as though the Mantas were headed for another tough-luck loss.
However, the Lemon Bay defense — featuring nine new starters — stood tall with a goal line stand, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Gators to hold on for a 10-6 win at Lemon Bay High School.
“I think it shows that everyone has a little more fight in them this year,” senior linebacker Aidan Moore said. “Everyone’s hungry for a good season. We really want to prove people wrong about Lemon Bay football. We’re a lot more than what our record indicated last year.”
Moore, who also played some offense, scored the only touchdown for the Mantas on a seven-yard rush off the left side of the line with 2:24 to play in the first quarter.
Using a stout defense that caused four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — Lemon Bay held on to that 7-0 lead into halftime.
“They were amazing,” Southwell said of the defense. “We call ourselves the wolf pack, and they were tonight. We replaced nine starters (on defense) and some of these guys who played tonight have never played in a varsity football game. For them to step in there and stop them is really impressive.
“We coined a phrase tonight. We’re ‘Englewood tough,’ and I believe these guys are Englewood tough.”
However, just as the Mantas scored on their first possession of the first half, Island Coast mounted a scoring drive to open the second half. Quarterback Jason Joseph found some space near the left sideline and took off to score on a 16-yard keeper. But the Gators’ kicker missed the extra point wide left, preserving the Mantas’ lead.
Following the first touchdown of the game, Lemon Bay struggled on offense — fumbling several snaps and drawing a multitude of penalties.
But with 10 new starters, including two brand-new centers, the inexperience showing wasn’t too much of a surprise to Southwell.
Not to be forgotten, kicker John Moore made his return from last year’s season-ending knee injury. The rising-senior missed his first two looks — from 49 and 50 yards — but converted on his final attempt from 47 yards to give Lemon Bay a four-point cushion with just under eight minutes to play.
Island Coast couldn’t get much going after it started off the second half with six points until the final two minutes of the game. The Gators had a shot to seal the win with a 1st and 10 at the Lemon Bay 21-yard line, but the new Mantas defense refused to give in.
“I think these guys have a little something different about them,” Southwell said. “They understand that we have to work for success. Nobody’s gonna give wins to us. We certainly have a lot of work to do, but we’re encouraged and I think they’re buying into the message.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.