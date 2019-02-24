The Lemon Bay Manta Rays wrestling team sent an authoritative message Saturday afternoon, by dominating the competition in District 12, and in the process sending 12 wrestlers to regionals.
Their definitive victory in the District 12 tournament, saw them better runner-up Immokalee by a margin of 216.5 to 110.5, and with the victory cementing their status as one of the area’s premier teams.
“We have a core group of guys who we figured would do well, and they have,” said Mike Schyck, Lemon Bay wrestling coach.
“I have a few other young kids who came out this year, and have steadily improved. Louis Baldor just keeps getting better.”
The seven Mantas that captured district honors were Bryce Taranto, Eric Dagg, Derick Dagg, Lance Schyck, Tyson Davids, Louis Baldor and Brock LaVallee. Luke Heffner and Marshall Locke advance to the regionals based on their runner-up performances.
Jonathon Hartsikov, Shae Dixon and Kyle Dragon placed third and will be moving on.
Imagine School at North Port also took part in the district tournament and has seven wrestlers moving onto regionals this Friday and Saturday.
The Sharks continued to evolve throughout the season, and their persistence and hard work paid off, with a strong performance when it counted most.
“It’s been a fantastic season watching these boys grow into the sport,” said Tyler Crane, Imagine High School at North Port wrestling coach.
“I’ve focused a lot of energy into building a team. We lost a lot of kids last season. Some graduates and a few transfers when Coach McCabe left,” Crane said.
“But we were able to take a group of 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th graders, who were led by two seniors, and put together a season and build our team.”
Fr. Caleb McRae, 106-pound division, second place; eighth-grader Koen Hoffman, 126-pounds, second place; Sr. Jonathan Thornhill, fourth place; eighth-grader Tyler Rodriguez, 138-pounds, third place; eight-grader Nick At, a two-time regional qualifier, 145-pounds, third place; Fr. Aksel Johnson, 170-pounds, third place and Sr. Nick Berhalter, 195-pounds, third place, are advancing to regionals.
“We will be carrying this momentum into the post season, and more importantly the offseason,” said Crane.
“We’re hungry, the season isn’t over yet, and we’re excited for the next.”
