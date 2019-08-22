It didn’t take long for third-year coach Don Southwell and the Lemon Bay football team to realize that conditioning is the key to their success last season.
Playing with a limited roster and incurring early-season injuries, most Mantas had no choice but to play both ways against a difficult schedule.
So the emphasis this offseason has been on getting ready for the grind of hardly ever coming off the field — starting with early mornings in the weight room followed by 40 minutes of work on the track.
“We need to move the ball on offense,” Southwell said. “I thought we did that well early in the spring game. Our Achilles’ heel is we can’t get behind the chains. We can’t have a bad snap and we’re facing second and 15.
“So we need to be consistent on offense and play with a Wolfpack defense. We need to fly around with intensity and smack anything that moves.”
Aside from the physicality of football, it’s all about attitude and effort for Southwell. The team coined the phrase ‘Englewood Tough’ this past spring, and has fully bought in to the idea of outlasting other teams. Another slogan for this season is playing with a “Wolfpack mentality” and Lemon Bay is learning it has to come together to reach their goals.
“This year we’re all in it together,” senior linebacker/running back Aidan Moore said. “This is a close team. I have a pretty good feeling about these guys.
“We don’t have guys nagging at each other and stuff. We’re all in it for each other, and we’ll do anything for each other.”
With just a handful of players returning with varsity experience, and new starters at almost every position, the Mantas have a lot to learn about their team — beginning with their Kickoff Classic game on Aug. 16 at LaBelle High School.
Strengths
As is the Lemon Bay way, the running game will be the bread and butter of the offense in 2019. Led by new starting quarterback Austin Andrle — whose speed helped lead the junior varsity team to wins over Hardee, Charlotte, DeSoto County and North Port last year — the Mantas offense has a new layer of unpredictability.
The running backs will be a committee approach headed by senior Colby McCauley and backed up by two-way players Aidan Moore and Henry Schouten.
Though the offensive line is entirely new, the speed of Lemon Bay’s attack should be enough to put up points on most teams on their schedule.
On defense, linebacker is a strong suit for the Mantas as two of their returning players — Moore and Henry Schouten — look to fortify a young group.
This is where the Wolfpack mentality comes into play as Southwell hopes to see his players flying to the ball with intensity. In Lemon Bay’s two wins last year, it held opponents to 12 total points (26-3 win over Estero and 20-9 win over North Port), showing how important that side of the ball is for this team.
Weaknesses
The inexperience of youth may be a pitfall that proves difficult to avoid for the Mantas in 2019 with so many new impact players.
Penalties and turnovers are tough to overcome for any team, but Lemon Bay will have to be disciplined this season so it can sustain drives and keep its players from staying on the field for too long.
An important position Lemon Bay will need to establish is the trenches, as the Mantas return no starters from either side of the line.
The passing game is also in question as Andrle has yet to start a varsity game. However, he will be aided by the return of senior Riley Haynes, who developed a good rapport with Andrle.
“It’s nice to step up for the team, I’ve been looking forward to this year for three years,” Haynes said. “Me and Austin, when I was a sophomore he was a freshman, and we’ve always had a tight bond. We played together on JV coming up.”
Key Losses: QB Trevor Hedges, WR/DB DeVante Roberson, RB Keegan Marinola, OL/DL Wyatt Soucy, WR/DB Sean Shamasian, SB Martell Yale, DL/OL Liam Johnson, OL Brock LaVallee
Players to Watch: QB Austin Andrle, RB Colby McCauley, LB/RB Aidan Moore, WR/DB Riley Haynes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.