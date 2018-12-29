ENGLEWOOD — Day 1 of the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout did not exactly go as planned for the Lemon Bay boys basketball team, as the Manta Rays fell to LaBelle, 52-49 Friday night.
The scrappy Cowboys led for almost the entire way, leaving Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber perplexed after the game.
"We got pushed around in our own gym," Huber said. "And I don't care how you slice it, that's never a good thing. They outplayed us, they out-hustled us, they got the loose balls, and they made the big shots. We fought back in the second and third quarters and put ourselves in position to win, but every time we got to that spot where we could push over the top, their kids answered and made big shots and handled the pressure. All credit to them, they did a great job."
The Mantas had a big size advantage up front, but LaBelle managed to hold Lemon Bay's 6'8" forward Caleb Giesendorfer to just 7 points.
"Our guys pride themselves on defense," Cowboys coach Zack Ward said. "We knew that they had some size and that's always going to be our Achilles Heel because we're a short, small, five guard team. We just knew that if we sat on the post on the high side and we kept them from getting it into the post that we'd have a chance at beating them here."
LaBelle (5-3) displayed some hot outside shooting early while the Mantas couldn't buy a bucket, and the Cowboys led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Donnie Harvey got the offense going with a pair of three-point baskets in the second quarter, and the Mantas closed to gap to 22-21 at halftime on Jacob Martinez's lay-in at the buzzer.
Lemon Bay (6-4) took a one-point lead twice in the third period on putbacks by Leon Fleming. The Mantas last lead was at 29-28, but the Cowboys answered each time, taking a 34-31 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Mantas closed it to 39-38 midway through the fourth quarter as Trevor Hedges sank one of two free throws. But a steal and bucket by Enrique Hernandez gave the Cowboys a 43-38 lead with 2:50 left and LaBelle closed out the victory at the foul line.
"We were kind of a step slow and they weren't," Huber said. "They really wanted it. That's what I told our guys. I have nothing to say except they wanted it more than we did. They were more prepared, they were on the road, they drove two hours....and they outplayed us in our own gym."
"They got a couple of easy buckets underneath and we were able to get the ball out quickly and get up court before they had time to get set," Ward said. "We're not used to playing in a low-scoring game like this, but our guys gutted it out and made some tough plays. We didn't shoot free throws all that well, but we made them in the final seconds when it mattered."
Hernandez led all scorers with 21 points while Noah Garza added 15 for the Cowboys. Fleming was high scorer for Lemon Bay with 12 points and Martinez had 10.
"They did a great job of putting two and three guys in there and making it very difficult to enter the ball into the post," Huber said. "When our shooters were open, we didn't make a bunch of shots. They just did a better job than us."
LABELLE 52, LEMON BAY 49
LaBelle 13 9 12 18 - 52
Lemon Bay 5 16 10 18 - 49
LABELLE: Hernandez 21, Garza 15, B. Molina 6, Detrueil 5, Branch 4, Hall 1. Totals: 15(6), 16-25, 52
LEMON BAY: Fleming 12, Martinez 10, Giesendorfer 7, Morrill 6, Yale 6, Harvey 6, Shamasian 1, Hedges 1. Totals: 20(4), 5-10, 49
