Friday marked the first time the Lemon Bay softball team hosted a regional final game, and it was also the first time the Lady Mantas had made it within a game of states since 2015.
But two innings in to the regional final against Hardee, the Lady Mantas’ season was all but over. The Wildcats scored eight runs over the first two innings as they got out to an early 8-1 lead that proved to be too much to come back from.
Lemon Bay (15-10, 5-1) scored one run in the first inning on an RBI double by Karlie Sweiderk, but that would be it in a 12-1 loss at Lemon Bay High School as the Mantas’ season drew to a close.
“They came out and hit the ball. We got beat,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “But good for them that they hung in there and played seven innings, because in the beginning it could have been a lot shorter than that.”
Hardee finished with 15 hits — including five bunt singles — as the Wildcats used their speed to cause havoc on the basepaths.
After answering with a run in the first inning, Lemon Bay had just two runners reach base in the ensuing five innings — via an infield single and a walk — as it struggled to mount a rally.
Opposing pitcher Stephanie Derringer kept the Mantas off-balance all afternoon, inducing several pop outs and striking out eight.
Derringer pitched a complete game for Hardee, working quickly and setting down Lemon Bay in order in four of her seven innings.
Though Mantas freshman starting pitcher Ella Kraszewski battled back after the second inning to allow just one run over the next five innings, the damage was already done as her team struggled to rally.
“She did a good job battling,” Pinkham said. “Sometimes our team likes to forget that she’s just a freshman. This is all new to her. Everything is new. You’re facing a team that’s been in a regional final year after year, and this is new to most of them.”
Lemon Bay will lose nearly its entire infield as first baseman Caroline Hill, second baseman Karlie Sweiderk, shortstop Leanna Kelly and third baseman Destiny Ashcraft will graduate next Friday.
After a historic season, Pinkham and the Mantas will return in 2020 with nine of their 13 players and the knowledge of what it takes to play deep into the playoffs.
“It’s odd to be content with this finish,” Pinkham said. “But at the end of the day, we’re proud. Halfway through the season, we would have never ever predicted we would be in this position. So, now the young ones have that experience and the seniors got to end with a bang.
“They get to put that number (2019 district championship) up on the banner. It’s been a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.