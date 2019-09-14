It was the first time all season that the Mantas have held the lead at halftime.
The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Falcons scored first in the opening quarter. The Mantas would answer back with a touchdown of their own as running back Aiden Moore tied the game at 7-7 in the first period.
Lemon Bay would take a 10-7 lead into the half, courtesy of a John Moore field goal.
However, the Falcons would rally scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cement their comeback.
It was the first time this season that the Manta Rays have reached double figures in points.
Lemon Bay falls to 0-4 on the season, and will host Oasis this Friday at Veterans Stadium in Englewood at 7 p.m.
Attempts were made to reach Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell, but he didn’t immediately respond for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.