The Mantas fought valiantly at home Thursday afternoon, but the Vikings prevailed, with the outcome coming down to the last match of the day, with their two top doubles teams in action. Bishop Verot won a nail-biter over Lemon Bay to capture the Class 2A Region 3, in a clash between the District 11 and District 12 champions, 4-3.
“I’m very happy with the way they played,” said Emilio Baradith, Lemon Bay boys tennis coach. “We won Districts, moving forward to Regionals with the entire team. The kids did a really great job.”
However, the Manta Rays no. one doubles team, Enrique Subero and Noah Pirro, will be going onto States, based on capturing the District doubles championship.
The contest was tight throughout, with Bishop Verot and Lemon Bay trading victories in singles, with the Vikings winning the critical no. five player match. The teams split the double matches, with Joshua and Matthew Hutcherson, Lemon Bay’s no. 2 team winning their match against the Vikings’ Matthew Drayer and Frederick Schaerf, 6-3, 6-1.
The Hutcherson Brothers were the key variable in Thursday’s equation against a talented Vikings team. Joshua Hutcherson rallied from losing the first set against Ryan Witham, 3-6, by winning the next two, 6-2 and 10-5. In a battle of the Matthews, it was Hutcherson dispatching Drayer, 6-3, 6-3. Baradith’s emphasis on cohesiveness played a large role in the team’s culture this spring.
“They (the Huthcherson brothers) have something that caught on with the rest of the group, something that I wanted to emphasize, their motivation and teamwork, supporting and encouraging each other. Those are the components that I wanted to bring back to the team.
“Matthew and Joshua did a great job,” said Baradith. “I can count on them winning their matches; coming back when they’re down.”
In other singles matches, the Manta Rays no. one and two players, didn’t fare as well as their no. three and four, with the Vikings’ Christian Kearns defeating the Mantas’ Enrique Subero, 6-0, 6-0; Bishop Verot’s Joseph Manibo defeated Noah Pirro, 6-2, 6-0.
“Unfortunately, Noah Pirro, my no. 2, had a sprained ankle from our last match with Lely, and it kind of put him at a stand still from moving very much in the back,” said Baradith. “It was very hard for him. He gave it his best.
The Vikings Frederick Schaerf defeated the Mantas Cameron Hinkle, 7-5, 6-2.
Bishop Verot’s top doubles team composed of Kearns and Manibo defeated Subero and Pirro, 6-3, 6-2.
The Lemon Bay no. one doubles team’s will be in action at States Monday morning at Red Bug Lake Park in Seminole County at 11:30 a.m.
