ENGLEWOOD — Though most of the players who played in last year’s regional final have moved on, Lemon Bay’s 67-42 rematch win over Cape Coral on Friday was still sweet.
With Cape Coral learning a new system under first-year coach Kevin Fields, the Mantas through a variety of defensive looks at the Seahawks, which sparked a deep run by the Mantas in the second that proved too challenging to overcome.
“We got the tempo going faster in the second,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “That really pushed us out where we needed to be. We tried to change things up and give them a different look all the time. Especially with a new coach and a new system, we wanted to show them a bunch of different stuff and it may cause some confusion.
“A lot of the guys that lost to this team last year were here to watch the game. It’s kind of cool to get that win in front of those guys.”
Lemon Bay beat Cape Coral last year to win their first district title, but fell when the two met again two games later and the Seahawks reached the final four.
Friday, it was all Mantas (4-3, 2-2) from the second quarter on and it started with Lemon Bay’s senior guard Gunnyr Morrill. After Cape Coral scored the opening five points in the quarter, Morrill forced two steals that led to fastbreak points.
The two forced turnovers sparked a 20-1 run that blew the game wide open and had the Mantas leading 38-18 at the half. Morrill had four first-half steals.
“I’m looking where his eyes are because you can’t snake eyes in this league,” Morrill said of his focus when attempting a steal. “The first half was kind of slow at the beginning, but we picked it up. Penetration was the biggest key, all of those and-1s and the fouls.”
Cape Coral didn’t suddenly vanish, though. The Seahawks (2-4, 2-3) turned a handful of Lemon Bay errors into a 11-3 run in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 15.
“There are definitely some things we need to do better defensively next time that we didn’t do well tonight,” Huber said. “It’s a Friday, you’re getting close to Christmas break, finals are coming up, plenty of distractions.”
But just like they did in the second, the Mantas got back to their run-and-gun style and ramped up the tempo.
After two free throws by 6-foot-7 junior Caleb Geisendorfer with 4:16 left in the game, Lemon regained a 20-point lead and cruised to a dominant victory.
The Mantas were led in scoring by senior guard Martell Yale with 14 as well as Morrill and Geisendorfer with 13. Geisendorfer also added 10 rebounds and two blocks. The Mantas had four players score at least nine points.
“That’s what we’ve preached this whole time,” Huber said. “I really believe that in today’s world the key is being unselfish. I don’t think the guys really care who scored. They care about their defensive effort, their rebounding. They don’t really care who scores and who doesn’t.”
LEMON BAY 67, CAPE CORAL 42
LB 16 22 7 22 67
CC 10 8 14 10 42
LB: Yale (14), Geisendorfer (13), Morrill (13), Fleming (9)
CC: Thomas (11), Smaller (9)
