The Lemon Bay football team couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start in 2018 if it tried.
Dwindling numbers, injuries, tough opponents — name an obstacle, and the Manta Rays have had to deal with it this season.
For second-year head coach Don Southwell and his Mantas (0-5), the rough start doesn’t have to be indicative of what’s to come.
“We still have the opportunity to win five games, and that was my talk with them on Monday,” Southwell said. “Yes, where we are right now is disappointing.
“It’s not what any of us planned on, but if you finish the season 5-5, that’s not gonna make anyone happy, but it’s gonna have a totally different feeling than what we have right now. We can’t win five unless we win this one.”
Despite shutting out an undefeated Hardee team for the first half on Friday night, the Mantas fell, 21-0, after they couldn’t get their offense going against a tough Wildcats defense.
This week, however, will be Lemon Bay’s first game against a losing team when Estero (2-4) of 6A District-11 comes to Englewood tonight.
A team also named the Wildcats, Estero has lost by over 20 points in each of its four losses. Its two wins have come against Ida Baker, 23-13, and at East Lee County, 19-16.
Despite its recent struggles, Estero has put on dominant defensive efforts against Lemon Bay over the past two years. The Wildcats are on a two-game winning streak against the Mantas, winning 21-0 in 2016 and then again, 26-7, in 2017.
“Their quarterback is a good player and they have some receivers who can catch the ball very well,” Southwell said. “They’re probably a 60-40 pass to run. So they’ll throw the ball and they have a good running back.
“They’ve defensed us pretty well the past two years, so we’ll have to counter what they’re doing defensively and control their passing game to have success.”
One reason that Southwell and his players are feeling opportunistic heading into tonight’s matchup is how energized the team has been in practice.
Remaining winless six weeks into the season, the Mantas are champing at the bit for the chance at their first win.
“I think everyone’s really hungry for this win,” senior center Brock Lavallee said. “We’ve had probably the best practice right now that we’ve had all year. Everybody’s just sick and tired of losing. So, I think that lights a fire inside of everyone.”
The bright spot for Lemon Bay this season has been its defensive effort.
The Mantas have put together strong quarters and halves of defense, holding Golden Gate and Port Charlotte to 14 first-half points, holding DeSoto County to six first-half points, and shutting out Hardee and Cardinal Mooney for one half of football.
But whether it be turnovers, cramps or a lack of offensive flow, the Mantas have been able to put a full game together — yet.
“Our defense has been playing great,” Lavallee said. “The defense is helping our offense out, because we’re not getting done what we need to get done right now. They’re really bailing us out.”
Beginning at 7:30 tonight, Lemon Bay will have its chance for its first taste of victory in 2018, and the Mantas aren’t shying away from the moment.
“You can think of many people through history where in their career or their life or what they’ve accomplished, you say, ‘That guy’s finished.’ But you remember how they finished,” Southwell said.
“We’re gonna be judged by how we finish. We are where we are. What do we do from here? And then it’s getting 16 and 17 year olds to buy into that. And they are. Hopefully we get this thing going the right way on Friday.”
