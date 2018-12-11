ENGLEWOOD — After battling through a scoreless first half, Lemon Bay scored three times in the second period to defeat Port Charlotte 3-1 in a Class 3A-District 13 boys soccer matchup Tuesday night.
The injury-plagued Pirates, who dressed only 11 players, stayed even with the Mantas until the final 10 minutes of the game, when Lemon Bay’s Keagan Hoaglin scored on a breakaway to give his team a 2-1 advantage.
Ben Crumpton added his second goal of the game in the final two minutes to account for the final margin.
“We played a good game all throughout,” Crumpton said. “Port Charlotte’s always been a good side, but we played how we wanted to play.”
There were numerous scoring chances in the first half, but neither team could find the back of the net. The Mantas were awarded a penalty kick in the 28th minute, but Pirate goalkeeper Luca Weigand stopped the shot by Harley Rusher. Rusher got the rebound, but his follow shot hit the crossbar, and the game remained deadlocked.
“The players knew the chances would come,” Lemon Bay assistant coach Dylan Rusher said. “We talked about it before the game. We knew what Port Charlotte were going to do. So they kept plugging away and adjusted their runs in the second half and had more opportunities and were a bit more composed. I think that was the biggest thing.”
Several Lemon Bay passes were sent ahead only to be called offside in the early going.
“We knew that’s the way they played,” Rusher said. “We knew we would get the opportunities if they held their runs and timed them right and in the end, that’s what they did.”
The Mantas were awarded another penalty kick in the 49th minute, and this time Crumpton buried the shot in the right corner of the net to put Lemon Bay on top.
“I worked a lot on penalty kicks over the summer with (former teammate) Blake Dean,” Crumpton said. “That’s one thing Blake taught me, PK’s.”
But 15 minutes later, a foul in the box on Lemon Bay gave the Pirates a penalty kick, and Greg Williams scored past Manta goalie Alex Johnson to even the score at 1-1.
That’s how it stayed until the 70th minute, when Hoagland got behind the defense and gave the lead back to Lemon Bay before Crumpton tacked on an insurance goal in the 78th minute.
Lemon Bay got off 21 shots to 14 for the Pirates. Both goalies were busy all night, as Weigand made 13 saves and Johnson had 9. Weigand played in goal for the shorthanded Pirates, as regular keeper Hunter Cole had to play forward.
“It’s tough when you only have 11 players,” Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca said. “But that being said, Lemon Bay played very well, so I can’t take nothing away from them. They were the better team tonight.”
“But our guys played tough,” Roca added. “It’s the best I’ve seen them play so far with only 11 players. It was a good effort by my goalie. He was awesome tonight.”
With the victory, Lemon Bay improves to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in district play. Port Charlotte falls to 2-7-2 overall and 1-3-1 in the district. Both teams have district matches on Friday. The Mantas will host Mariner while the Pirates are at home against Dunbar.
