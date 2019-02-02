After falling to North Port on Friday, Lemon Bay bounced back for a lopsided win on their home court on Saturday.
The Mantas' offense was consistently flowing throughout the game, scoring in the double digits in every quarter en route to a 74-46 win over the Mustangs.
Lemon Bay got out to an early lead in the quarter, outscoring Community Christian 36-19 in the first half. Sean Shamasian scored eight points in the first quarter and 13 for the game.
As the game wore on, the both teams seemed to get stronger as Lemon Bay scored 23 and Community Christian scored 18 in the final quarter. Lemon Bay made 10 3-pointers in the win.
The leading scorers for Lemon Bay (13-10) were Gunnyr Morrill with 18, Caleb Geisendorfer with 15 and Martell Yale with 14. For Community Christian (12-13) it was Brandon Hill with 23 and Jeren Almeida with 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.