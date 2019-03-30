When Venice High freshman Micaela Hartman tried out for the Lady Indians softball team last fall, the coaching staff wasn’t sure what to make of her.
At first, they thought she would wind up as one of the top pitchers on the junior varsity team. Then, they saw her play in a tournament near the end of fall practice, and they started to see her true potential.
“We didn’t know a lot about Micaela,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “I had known her since she was little, but I hadn’t seen her play in a few years. We didn’t have a lot of expectations coming in because I didn’t know her.
“We were impressed right out of the gate. We played a tournament in the fall and we all had a coaches meeting afterwards. Everyone’s first comment was, ‘That Hartman kid is pretty impressive. She might find herself on varsity.’ We didn’t think she would be. We didn’t know her well enough. She earned it.”
Even when Hartman proved herself enough to make the varsity roster as a freshman, the right-handed pitcher still didn’t project to play a big role in 2019. Slotted behind fellow freshman Karsyn Rutherford, last year’s ace in Becka Mellor and senior Haley Adrian, Hartman was just glad to be a part of the team.
“I thought my role on the team was going to be a solid benchwarmer,” Hartman said of her initial thoughts. “I didn’t think I’d get much playing time at all because of all of the other great players on the team.”
However, things quickly changed when Adrian still needed time to recover from a knee injury and Rutherford tore a muscle in her back, ending her season.
So, Constantino and the Venice coaching staff hardly had another choice but to turn to Hartman.
Fast forward three weeks, and the freshman right-hander has shown she’s ready for the challenge — leading Venice in innings pitched (43), strikeouts (20) and ERA (2.95).
And she’s no slouch with the bat either, hitting .316 with six runs and two steals.
“Once Karsyn went down, we were moving pitchers around,” Constantino said. “We were trying different things out. And it just got to a point where it was evident that she was the most ready to go out and give us the best chance to win the game.
“You know she’s not gonna get stressed out and fall apart about it. You can’t always do that with a freshman.”
Since stepping into the role of the team’s go-to pitcher a few weeks ago, Hartman is already building an impressive resume. Along with leading the team in three pitching categories, she’s also done well against some top competition — throwing four scoreless innings against Lakewood Ranch (No. 2 in the country) and allowed just one run to Fort Myers (No. 1 in the district) in four innings of relief.
A big part of what’s allowed Hartman to make such a smooth transition to the varsity level is her composure on the mound. After playing competitive softball for the Tampa Firecrackers travel team for years, she’s gotten used to facing top-tier talent in the game.
“My mentality has changed a lot this year. It’s a much higher level of play and it’s a lot of stress, too, but I’m up for it.”
Along with her 55-56 mph fastball, a curveball and an experimental rise-ball, Hartman’s best quality is perhaps her ability to pitch without emotion.
Though she admitted to getting a little nervous in her first couple of games, it would be hard to tell.
“It’s hard being a freshman and coming in and pitching, especially at home with all the people here,” Venice senior catcher Kay Holland said. “She just doesn’t show any emotion, which is good for a pitcher.
“It really impresses me because I show a lot of emotion and it’s hard, even when she’s struggling, to keep my emotions in check. I feed off of her energy, too.”
This past week, Hartman had one of her most dominate performances of the season, throwing a complete game win against Riverview (8-6).
And it won’t be up to just Hartman down the stretch, either. Adrian returned to the mound on Thursday, allowing just one run to Sarasota in a complete game loss. Mellor, last year’s ace, is working on regaining her form from 2018 and has turned in some impressive performances of her own.
It’s easy to see the Lady Indians pitching staff and imagine what could become of them in two years when Mellor, Rutherford and Hartman are all upperclassmen, and hopefully, healthy.
But with the emergence of Hartman and the return of Adrian, Constantino now has the luxury to still dream big about this season.
“Can we do it the rest of the way with one pitcher? No, we need some help,” Constantino said. “Micaela Hartman can’t go out and throw every inning of every game. That’s too much pressure to put on a kid.
“Am I excited about the future? Who wouldn’t be? And with our JV team, there’s as much talent on our JV team as there are on some varsity teams. So if they keep putting the work in, it’s gonna be exciting. But I’m more worried about this year. I still think we’ve got places to go this year.”
