Six games into the year, the playoff contenders have already separated themselves from the pack.
Venice, Port Charlotte, Charlotte and DeSoto County have set themselves up for success while North Port and Lemon Bay are still looking for footing.
Even with strong starts, all of those teams have at least one big blemish on their resume.
Here’s how things have shaped up so far:
Charlotte Tarpons (4-1, 0-1): It was a lightning fast start for the Tarpons with three blowout wins against 2018 playoff teams to start the season. For a stretch there was a question of what team would be able to slow them down.
Then came Braden River. The Pirates were 1-2 coming in, but reversed the trend for Charlotte. They forced three turnovers early and jumped out to a 14-0 lead en route to a 37-20 victory. The Tarpons responded with a 39-0 homecoming route of Nova.
Charlotte opened district play 0-1 and still has two challenging teams to face in Palmetto and Port Charlotte, which it will play in back-to-back weeks.
Looking ahead, the Tarpons come off last week’s bye and face Lehigh, who has just one win, but has faced a gauntlet of a schedule. They then play Palmetto on the road and Port Charlotte at home.
Grade: A-
Venice Indians (3-2, 1-0): Everyone was talking about Venice’s schedule coming into the season with games against IMG Academy and St. Frances. Riverview was not one of the teams that worried the Indians, but the Rams handed Venice its second loss in five games.
The Indians have shown what they could be with a loaded roster, but have been somewhat underwhelming at times. They got a big double overtime win over Trinity Christian, but were a failed two-point conversion away from opening 2-3.
Having said that, their road to a district title is still a cakewalk outside of Manatee so not much of the first five weeks makes any difference outside of last week’s win over Sarasota. They have nationally ranked St. Frances this week before getting Lakewood Ranch, Cocoa and Manatee.
Grade: A-
Port Charlotte Pirates (5-1, 1-1): The Pirates may have made up the most ground this season after starting the season as the dark horse to make the playoffs in a stacked district.
Fast forward six weeks and they’re 5-1 with wins over previously undefeated Sarasota and Southeast. They’ve shown they can win with defense after slowing down two high-powered offenses in back-to-back weeks and can grind out a narrow win. Have they blown those teams out? No. Their offense isn’t a juggernaut by any means but as a complete team they can hang.
Their one bad loss was a rout at home from Palmetto, who is currently the district favorite. As usual, that rivalry game against the Tarpons will hold a ton of weight heading into the playoff push. They get struggling Mariner and a bye before that matchup.
Grade: B+
DeSoto Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0): The Bulldogs have been somewhat up and down to start the year. They were shut out by Charlotte and blown out by Port Charlotte, but currently sit 2-0 in their district and are on their way to a second consecutive playoff berth — and that’s all that matters.
DeSoto won in dominant fashion last week with a 43-14 win over Cape Coral and sit at 3-2 on the year. They have the ability to put up points and have a favorable slate upcoming with Lemon Bay, Labelle and Estero upcoming.
Grade: B
Lemon Bay Mantas (0-6): The Mantas have struggled offensively, scoring just 49 points in six games. But Lemon Bay has shown flashes on defense of being able to hold offenses down the stretch. The numbers are always a factor, but their final three games after DeSoto are against teams still searching for their first win.
Grade: C
North Port Bobcats (0-6, 0-1): Similar to the Mantas, North Port is still trying to find their footing offensively. North Port has been shut out three times so far and has had a challenging schedule. The missed a chance to get in the win column after suffering an overtime loss to Lakewood Ranch. They made a switch at quarterback, which could spark something, but the jury is still out.
They finish with struggling bayshore before heading to Gulf Coast, Riverdale and Lemon Bay.
Grade: C
